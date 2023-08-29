Blockchain Identity Management Market Growing Rapidly Globally | Civic Technologies, Cambridge Blockchain, UPort

The blockchain identity management market addresses the challenges of digital identity verification, authentication, and privacy by utilizing blockchain technology to establish secure and decentralized identity solutions. Blockchain identity management encompasses platforms, digital wallets, and decentralized applications that empower individuals to control their personal information, reducing the risk of identity theft and enhancing privacy. This market’s significance lies in its contribution to digital trust, data security, and the development of technologies that reimagine how individuals interact with digital services while maintaining ownership of their identity. As the digital landscape evolves and privacy concerns grow, the blockchain identity management market adapts to offer self-sovereign identity, secure authentication, and solutions that put individuals in control of their digital identities, shaping a future where identity management is decentralized, secure, and user-centric.

Some of the major companies influencing this Blockchain Identity Management market include:

IBM

AWS

Civic Technologies

Cambridge Blockchain

UPort

Evernym

UniquID

Netki

ShoCard

Factom

Microsoft

Oracle

Bitnation

Nodalblock

EdgeSecure

Blockverify

Peer Ledger

KYC-Chain

Bitfury

Originalmy

Neuroware

Tradle

Existenceid

Coinfirm

BTL Group

LLC

PeerMountain

SelfKey FoundaTIon

NewBanking

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Blockchain Identity Management Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of categories such as type, product, and end user. This segmentation makes it possible to provide an accurate description of the market.

Blockchain Identity Management Market segmentation : By Type

Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers,

Blockchain Identity Management Market Segmentation: By Application

BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and e-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others,

