Blockchain in BFSI Market Outlook 2023: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Blockchain in BFSI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the blockchain in BFSI market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global blockchain in BFSI market size reached US$ 0.94 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.79 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 57.55% during 2023-2028.

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/blockchain-in-bfsi-market/requestsample

Blockchain in BFSI Market Overview:

Blockchain is fundamentally a decentralized and distributed ledger technology that aids in recording transactions involving several parties securely and openly. In contrast to conventional centralized systems, which maintain control over the ledger under the supervision of a single authority, it eliminates the need for middlemen and permits peer-to-peer transactions. In the BFSI sector, blockchain offers numerous advantages, such as enhanced security, increased efficiency, and improved trust. One of the key advantages of blockchain in the BFSI is secure transactions. Cryptographic techniques and consensus processes are used in the technology to validate and authenticate transactions before they are added to the blockchain. This cryptographic nature of blockchain ensures that the data recorded in the ledger is immutable and tamper-resistant, making it highly secure.

Ask to an Analyst – https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6921&flag=C

Blockchain in BFSI Market Trends:

The escalating automation in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the widespread adoption of online banking services, supported by the reliance on smartphones, and the availability of high-speed internet connectivity. Along with this, regulatory agencies in many countries are implementing measures in order to ensure the safety and privacy of user data, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. In addition, the integration of blockchain technology with cryptocurrency in the BFSI sector due to its secure transactional capabilities and smart contract functionalities is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing number of websites providing banking and trading services related to cryptocurrencies, as well as the growing income levels of individuals, are contributing to the market. Furthermore, the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, and blockchain in the BFSI sector to reduce unauthorized access to sensitive user data is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Accenture plc

AlphaPoint

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Type Insights:

Private

Public

Consortium

Hybrid

Component Insights:

Platform

Services

Application Insights:

Digital Currency

Record Keeping

Payments and Settlement

Smart Contracts

Compliance Management

Others

End User Insights:

Banking

Insurance

Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs)

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Reports:

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800