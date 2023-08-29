Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Accenture, Capgemini, IBM

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the “Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Accenture Plc (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Infosys Ltd. (India), IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (India), Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China), Wipro Ltd. (India).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics market to witness a CAGR of 39.78% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Breakdown by Application (SMEs, Large Enterprise) by Type (Software, Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 1341.9 Million at a CAGR of 39.78% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 888.97 Million.

The Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market refers to the application of blockchain technology in the transportation and logistics industry to improve transparency, security, and efficiency in the supply chain. Blockchain technology is a decentralized, digital ledger that records transactions and allows secure sharing of data among participants in a network.

Market Drivers

Faster and Leaner Logistics in Global Trade

Market Trend

Combining Blockchain and IoT

Opportunities

Increasing Venture Capital Funding And Investments In Blockchain Technology

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Production by Region

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Report: Overview, drivers and barriers

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

