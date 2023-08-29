Booster Compressor Market Overview, Size, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

In addition to the market’s main geographies, market segments, and current industry trends, this study also looks at the market. The in-depth SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis in this study are all designed to help the reader construct business growth strategies skillfully. Strategic recommendations can help established market companies improve their financial standing within the sector.

The global booster compressor market size was US$ 2.9 billion in 2021. The global booster compressor market is forecast to grow to US$ 4.9 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for petroleum products is primarily driving the growth of the global booster compressor market. Furthermore, the surging demand for air-filled products and the applications of the product in industrial testing will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global booster compressor market is forecast to experience considerable growth due to rising demand for plastic or PVC products, majorly from developing economies. In addition to that, the declining range of fuel stations as the electric vehicle industry is growing may limit the demand for the booster compressor market.

The applications of booster compressors in air-filled products, including deodorants, portable-sized cylinders, basketball, buoyancy compensator, etc., will also prompt the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, growing awareness about the fashion products, such as hair sprays, will escalate the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The booster compressor market in Europe is expected to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing demand for deodorants, hair sprays, etc. Moreover, the region holds one of the largest automobile and manufacturing industries, which will significantly contribute to the growth of the booster compressor market.

The growing automobile and manufacturing industry and governments’ focus on aerospace and marine development will propel the booster compressor market forward. Other end-use industries of booster compressors, such as construction, industrial testing, etc., are also growing steeply in the region. As a result, it will escalate the growth of this regional booster compressor market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic hampered the growth of the booster compressor market. It is primarily due to the drastic drop in the end-use industries in the region. Various industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, oil and gas, construction, etc., experienced a drastic decline in terms of revenue. It was majorly due to the lockdown restrictions and bans on import-export activities. Therefore, the demand for booster compressors also reduced during the pandemic period. The market for booster compressors is expected to regain the same pace as the governments have started lifting restrictions, and activities have begun to resume.

Competitors in the Market

 Atlas Copco AB

 Hitachi Ltd.

 Ingersoll Rand

 Jereh Group

 Sauer Compressors USA

 Corken Inc.

 Generon

 Kaeser Kompressoren

 NiGen International L.L.C.

 TGT Fuel Technologies

 Boge Compressors Ltd

 Hanbell

 Haskel

 Gas Compression Systems

 Other Prominent Players

The global booster compressor market segmentation focuses on Cooling Type, Compression, Power, End-Use, and Region.

By Cooling Type Outlook

 Air

 Water

By Compression Stage Outlook

 Single-stage

 Double stage

 Multi-stage

By Power Source Outlook

 Electric

 Combustion engine

By End-Use Outlook

 Manufacturing

 Industrial Testing

 Oil & Gas

 Construction

 Others

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

