Casein Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

During H1’23, casein prices experienced fluctuations influenced by milk price trends and consumer demand. In the US, prices remained steady in Q1 but dropped in Q2. Similarly, the Asian market faced challenges with slow growth and insufficient consumption despite rising prices, leading to a decline in casein price trends. This downward movement in prices was primarily attributed to consumption and production issues impacting both regions.

Definition

Casein is a protein found in milk and dairy products. It constitutes a major part of the protein content in milk, making up about 80% of the total protein. It is widely used in the food industry for its functional and nutritional properties, often employed in the production of cheese, yogurt, and various processed foods.

Industrial Uses Impacting the Casein Price Trend:

Casein finds diverse applications in industries. In the food sector, it’s utilized as an ingredient in cheese-making, providing texture and aiding coagulation. Its adhesive properties make it valuable in the production of paints, glues, and coatings. In the pharmaceutical realm, it’s used in tablet coatings. Additionally, casein-based materials are employed in manufacturing plastics, textiles, and even certain types of paper, expanding its industrial significance.

Key Players:

Nestlé S.A

Danone

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Westland Milk Products

News and Recent Development:

The dairy industry is grappling with lower milk prices in 2023, which is likely to continue into 2024. The USDA’s recent report reduced the 2023 milk production estimate due to slower growth in milk-per-cow. Price forecasts for butter and nonfat dry milk increased, but cheese and whey prices decreased. Class III and all-milk prices were also affected, with 2024 predictions showing declines. (Dated: 14 June 2023)

