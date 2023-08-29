Cassava Starch Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Cassava Starch prices displayed mixed trends in the initial half of 2023. Sourced directly from cassava roots, its pricing closely mirrors cassava price shifts. In Asia, prices trended upwards, buoyed by strong Chinese demand driven by record yields. Conversely, in South America, particularly Brazil, prices initially rose but then steadily fell due to reduced downstream demand. The market observed modest price fluctuations, presenting varying trajectories in different regions.

Definition

Cassava Starch is a fine white powder extracted from cassava roots; a starchy tuber widely cultivated in tropical regions. The root is processed to remove fibers and impurities, resulting in a versatile starch with binding and thickening properties. Used in various industries, including food processing, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, cassava starch serves as an essential ingredient for enhancing texture, consistency, and other functional properties in diverse products.

Key Details About the Cassava Starch Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting the Cassava Starch Price Trend:

Cassava Starch finds pivotal roles in several industries. It serves as a vital thickening and binding agent in food processing, contributes to textile production, and plays a crucial role in pharmaceutical formulations. Its versatility extends to diverse applications, making it a valuable component across various sectors.

Key Players:

TCS Tapioca Starch Industry Co. Ltd.

PT Buda Starch & Sweetener

SPAC Tapioca

Sunrise International, Inc

Sanguan Wongse Industries Co., Ltd

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

