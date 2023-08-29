Cataract Surgery Devices Market Development Status 2029 | Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG

The cataract surgery devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of cataracts globally, especially among the aging population. Cataracts, characterized by the clouding of the eye’s natural lens, can lead to impaired vision and decreased quality of life. Cataract surgery involves the removal of the cloudy lens and its replacement with an intraocular lens (IOL). The market is driven by advancements in surgical techniques and technologies, including phacoemulsification systems that allow for minimally invasive procedures and faster recovery times. Additionally, the growing demand for premium IOLs that correct refractive errors and reduce the need for glasses is contributing to market growth. As more people recognize the importance of maintaining clear vision, the cataract surgery devices market is poised to provide innovative solutions that enhance visual outcomes and improve patients’ overall well-being.

Some of the major companies influencing this Cataract Surgery Devices market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Novartis AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Holding AG

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

HumanOptics AG

PhysIOL S.A.

Calhoun Vision Cente

EyeKon Medical, Inc.

Allergan Inc.

VisionCare Ophthalmic Technologies, Inc.



Lenstec, Inc.

STAAR Surgical Company

Glaukos Corporation

Sonomed Escalon

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Cataract Surgery Devices market is segmented on the basis of type, product, end user, etc.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Intraocular Lens (IOL), Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Device (OVD), Phacoemulsification Equipment

Market Segmentation: By Application

Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers

