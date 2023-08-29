Cement Market – Unstoppable Growth, Forecast, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global cement market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global cement market size reached US$ 363.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 518.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22% during 2023-2028.

Cement is a mineral powder that is used as a binding agent in civil engineering and building construction projects. It is manufactured by grinding a mixture of limestone, clay, and marl and is mixed with water to form a hard mass. It offers numerous advantages, including providing noise insulation, withstanding extreme changes in weather conditions, and resisting chemical attacks. Consequently, it is widely used in the construction of various structures, such as residential and commercial buildings, healthcare and educational facilities, retail stores, and office buildings. Additionally, it is used for designing facades and decorative features on buildings, as well as in the development of critical infrastructure, such as bridges, harbors, runways, and roads.

Global Cement Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Moreover, the emerging trend of the nuclear family is resulting in the rising need for residential spaces, such as studio apartments and private bungalows, which in turn is providing a boost to the market. Besides, the governments are undertaking various initiatives to promote the use of green cement, which aids in reducing the consumption of natural raw materials, such as water is creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, the improving focus on sustainable development is further augmenting the market. Other factors, including a significant rise in remodeling and renovation and continuous improvements in organized distribution channels, are also influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top 5 cement manufacturing companies being

CNBM International Corporation

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd.

Jidong Development Group Co., Ltd.

Heidelberg Cement AG

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Blended

Portland

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

