Centrifugal Blower Market Growth Insights, SWOT Analysis, Industry Share, Size, and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Centrifugal Blower Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Centrifugal Blower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global centrifugal blower market size reached US$ 3.01 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.84 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.05% during 2023-2028.

What is Centrifugal Blower ? :

A centrifugal blower is a mechanical device used to move air or gas in various industrial and commercial applications. It operates on the principle of centrifugal force. The blower consists of a rotating impeller that draws in air from the center and accelerates it towards the outer edges. Centrifugal blowers can be designed in various sizes and configurations to accommodate different airflow requirements.

They are often equipped with additional features such as inlet filters, silencers, and variable speed drives to enhance their performance and versatility. It is commonly used in ventilation systems, HVAC systems, industrial processes, and air pollution control systems. They are valued for their ability to generate high volumes of air or gas at relatively high pressures, making them efficient for applications that require airflow or pressure boosting.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

Aeromeccanica Stranich S.p.A.

Aerotek Equipment

Air Control Industries Ltd

Alfotech Fans

AMCS Cooling Systems Pvt. Ltd

Atlantic Blowers LLC

Atlas Copco

Boldrocchi Group

Continental Blower

LLC

Hibon Inc (Ingersoll Rand)

Howden Group (Chart Industries Inc.)

Piller Blowers & Compressors Gmbh

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Centrifugal Blower Industry ? :

The centrifugal blower market is driven by the expanding construction and infrastructure sectors worldwide. Moreover, the rising need for efficient ventilation and air circulation in large buildings, shopping malls, hospitals, and offices is propelling the growth of the market. Also, centrifugal blowers are essential components in HVAC systems as they ensure proper airflow, temperature control, and pollutant removal, enhancing indoor air quality and comfort.

Furthermore, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is fueling the adoption of centrifugal blowers as industries are increasingly focused on reducing energy consumption and environmental impact. Besides, the rising demand for centrifugal blowers in industrial processes that involve handling corrosive or hazardous gases is augmenting the market as these blowers are designed with materials resistant to corrosion, erosion, and chemical exposure, ensuring reliable operation and safety.

Key Market Segmentation:

Pressure Insights:

High Pressure

Medium Pressure

Low Pressure

End User Insights:

Cement Plant

Steel Plant

Mining

Power Station

Chemical

Pulp and Paper

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

