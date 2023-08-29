China Luxury Car Market 2023 | Industry Trends, Size and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, ” China Luxury Car Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 “, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the China luxury car market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts.The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advances in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the China luxury car market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$168.8 Billion Market forecast in 2028 US$272.2 billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 8.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is China luxury car?

A luxury car refers to a wide range of categorized advanced vehicles equipped with lavish interiors, enhanced capacities, and the latest safety technologies to provide optimal comfort to passengers and drivers. It is more sophisticated as well as offers superior competence and a higher amount of convenience than moderately priced conventional automobiles. In line with this, a luxury car is customizable, aesthetically appealing, and comprises Bluetooth or wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) entertainment systems, sensors, anti-lock brakes, cameras, etc. These devices reduce the risk of accidents by providing a rear view and security alerts and optimize overall vehicle performance. Presently, it is commonly available in commercial and passenger vehicles with numerous propulsion types across China.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the China luxury car industry?

The growing consumer inclination towards branded autonomous vehicles over conventional transportation modes is primarily driving the China luxury car market. Additionally, the inflating disposable income levels of individuals and the rising offerings of tangible luxurious properties within automobiles are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of luxury cars, owing to their several associated benefits, including prestige, coexistent beauty and comfort, safety, resale value, state-of-the-art technology, the potential to add individual style, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing need for a comfortable driving experience and enhanced security systems to ensure optimal safety of passengers and the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to promote the utilization of sustainable transportation modes, such as premium electric vehicles (EVs), to minimize greenhouse gas ( GHG) emissions are propelling the market growth across the country. Apart from this, the elevating integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions with automatic security, seat massager, entertainment systems, etc., is anticipated to fuel the China luxury car market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Hatchbacks

Sedan

Sports Utility Vehicle

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasolines

Diesel

Electric

Breakup by Price Range:

Entry level

Mid level

High End

Ultra

Breakup by Engine Capacity:

Up to 3,000cc

Above 3,000 CC

Breakup by Region:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Zhejiang

Henan

Sichuan

Shanghai

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

