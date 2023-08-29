China Online Gambling Market Trends, Top Companies, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “China Online Gambling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the China online gambling market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the China Online Gambling Market?

The China online gambling market size reached US$ 9.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during 2023-2028.

Request For a Free PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-online-gambling-market/requestsample

What is Online Gambling?

Online gambling represents the activity of placing bets on casinos and various other sports-based activities via the internet. It does not include any physical interaction between the players, as computer programs temperate the session. Online gambling comprises games, such as sports betting, blackjack, poker, roulette, slot machines, etc., which can be accessed through a website or downloaded with the aid of gambling software on one computer. It is gaining extensive traction in China as online gambling is easily accessible by any smart device, involves cashless transactions, offers a real-time gambling experience, provides a customizable budget to players, etc.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the China Online Gambling Industry?

The legalization of online betting in the country is primarily augmenting the China online gambling market. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies to monitor online poker, casinos, sports betting enterprises, etc., is stimulating the market growth. Apart from this, easy access to the internet and the growing urbanization levels have resulted in the increasing interactions of individuals with domestic and international gambling websites and mobile applications, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, on account of the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the escalating demand for online gambling as a source of entertainment while maintaining protocols, including social distancing, is also bolstering the market growth across China. Besides this, the shifting consumer preferences from traditional land-based betting towards digital gambling are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating expenditure capacities of users are expected to fuel the China online gambling market in the coming years.

Buy This Report Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=3765&method=1

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

Sports Betting Football Horse Racing E-Sports Others

Casino Live Casino Baccarat Blackjack Poker Slots Others

Others

Based on Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Others

Regional Insights:

North and Northeast

Northwest

East

South Central

Southwest

Who are the Key Players Operating in the China Online Gambling Market?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3765&flag=C

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

https://www.articlequarter.com/soybean-oil-market-trends-size-growth-factors-and-analysis-2023-2028/

https://techzeela.com/2023/08/22/soybean-oil-market-share-key-players-opportunity-and-forecast-2023-2028/

https://geto.space/read-blog/133853_smart-cities-market-size-trends-analysis-and-forecast-report-2023-2028.html

https://newssummits.com/smart-cities-market-growth-competitors-analysis-and-forecast-2023-2028/

https://theomnibuzz.com/smart-cities-market-trends-drivers-statistics-and-analysis-2023-2028/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St., Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @ImarcServices

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group