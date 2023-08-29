Closed System Transfer Device Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | ICU Medical, Equashield, JMS

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the “Closed System Transfer Device Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Closed System Transfer Device market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ICU Medical, Inc. (United States), Equashield LLC. (United States), Becton Dickinson, and Company (United States), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Yukon Medical (United States), Corvida Medical (United States), Codan Medizinische GerÃƒÂ¤te GmbH & Co Kg (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (United States).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Closed System Transfer Device market to witness a CAGR of 15.4% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Closed System Transfer Device Comprehensive Study by Type (Membrane-To-Membrane Systems, Needleless Systems), Closing Mechanism (Push-To-Turn Systems, Color-To-Color Alignment Systems, Luer-Lock Systems, Click-To-Lock Systems), Technology (Diaphragm-Based Devices, Compartmentalized Devices, Air Cleaning/Filtration Devices), Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag/Line Access Devices, Accessories), End User (Hospitals, Oncology Centers and Clinics, Others). The Closed System Transfer Device market size is estimated to increase by USD 2448.16 Million at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 823.58 Million.

A Closed System Transfer Device (CSTD) is a type of drug handling device that is designed to prevent the exposure of healthcare workers and patients to hazardous drugs during the drug transfer process. CSTDs are used in pharmacy compounding, drug administration, and other drug handling activities.

Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

Expanding Adoption of CSTDs for Transferring Hazardous Drugs, Such As Antineoplastic or Cytotoxic Drugs

Market Trend

Escalating Number of Drug Approvals for Cancer

Opportunities

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Countries

High Use of CSTDs in Other Therapeutic Areas

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Closed System Transfer Device matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the Closed System Transfer Device report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

Closed System Transfer Device Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player’s growth story, and major business segments of Closed System Transfer Device market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Closed System Transfer Device Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Closed System Transfer Device Market Production by Region

Closed System Transfer Device Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Closed System Transfer Device Market Report: Overview, drivers and barriers

Closed System Transfer Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

Closed System Transfer Device Market Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029)

Closed System Transfer Device Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029)

Closed System Transfer Device Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Closed System Transfer Device Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.

