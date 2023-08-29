Cloud Managed Services Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cloud Managed Services market to witness a CAGR of 10.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cloud Managed Services Market Breakdown by Application (BFSI, Telecom, Retail, Others) by Type (Security Services, Infrastructure Service, Business Services, Data Center Services, Mobility Services, Others) by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Cloud Managed Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 65 Billion at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 99.0 Billion.

Cloud Managed Services is a type of IT service delivery model that provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions to manage and monitor an organization’s cloud-based infrastructure, applications, and platforms. These services are delivered by a third-party service provider, who manages and maintains the client’s cloud infrastructure, freeing up the client’s IT staff to focus on more strategic initiatives. Cloud Managed Services typically include services such as cloud migration, cloud monitoring and management, cloud security, data backup and recovery, and application support and management. The Cloud Managed Services market refers to the global market for these services, which has been growing rapidly as organizations increasingly adopt cloud computing technology to run their operations.

Cloud Managed Services market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Security Services segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Growing Adoption of Mobile Devices by Organizations for Advertising And Marketing Purposes and High Adoption of Cloud Technology.

Cloud Managed Services market – Competition Analysis

The global Cloud Managed Services market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), IBM (United States), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), NTT Data Corporation (United States), CenturyLink (United States), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Atos (France), Ericsson (United States), Huawei Technologies (China).

Cloud Managed Services market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Cloud Managed Services market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Digitalization and Mobility among Enterprises and Rising Demand of Data Management As Well As Security Concern.

What key data is demonstrated in this Cloud Managed Services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Cloud Managed Services market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Cloud Managed Services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Cloud Managed Services market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of Cloud Managed Services Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– Cloud Managed Services Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– Cloud Managed Services Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– Cloud Managed Services Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– Cloud Managed Services Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– Cloud Managed Services Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

