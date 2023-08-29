Cloud Robotics Market Size 2023: Industry Outlook, Trends And Report Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Cloud Robotics Market

Cloud robotics is an advanced technology with robotic systems connected to cloud computing infrastructure, enabling them to access and leverage the computational resources, data storage, and machine learning capabilities offered by the cloud. It provides real-time data sharing, remote monitoring and control, and distributed computing. It helps access vast amounts of data, enabling robots to make informed decisions and adapt to dynamic environments. It also enables seamless collaboration and communication among robots, facilitating cooperative tasks and enhanced operational efficiency. Besides this, it aids in reducing human errors and efforts and is employed in the healthcare, agriculture, and logistics industries.

How Big Is the Cloud Robotics Market?

The global cloud robotics market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.6% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing adoption of automation and robotic systems across different industry verticals to optimize processes, increase efficiency, and reduce costs, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Additionally, advancements in connectivity and communication technologies, along with the proliferation of high-speed internet and the development of 5G networks, enable seamless data exchange between robots and the cloud. Furthermore, the growing availability of cloud-based platforms and tools specifically designed for robotics is positively influencing the market. These platforms allow developers and organizations to build, deploy, and manage cloud-connected robots easily. Moreover, the increasing focus of leading players on integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance autonomous navigation, object recognition, and decision-making is contributing to market growth.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Connectivity:

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

4G

5G

RF

Infrared

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Cloud Robotics

Service Cloud Robotics

Personal Service Cloud Robotics

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

ABB Group, Calvary Robotics, CloudMinds, FANUC Corporation, inVia Robotics Inc., Kuka AG (Midea Group), Ortelio Ltd, Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.), V3 Smart Technologies and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.

