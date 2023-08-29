Commercial Greenhouse Market – Expansion, Outlook, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global commercial greenhouse market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global commercial greenhouse market size reached US$ 32.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 56.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during 2023-2028.

A commercial greenhouse is a specialized structure used to commercially cultivate plants, vegetables, and fruits. It provides an enclosed environment customized for optimal plant growth and protection from external factors such as weather, pests, and diseases. It is made of various materials, including glass, polycarbonate, and plastic, and is equipped with heating, ventilation, and irrigation systems to provide the ideal growing conditions for crops. It is commonly used in agriculture and horticulture to increase crop yields, extend growing seasons, and improve product quality and consistency.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for fresh produce yearly. In line with this, the growing need for food security is significantly contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising trend of urban farming is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, such as hydroponics, aeroponics, and vertical farming, is catalyzing market expansion. Moreover, the key players are focusing on developing sustainable and energy-efficient greenhouse solutions to meet the escalating demand for fresh produce.

Besides, the increasing requirement for higher yields using limited space and water is strengthening the market. Additionally, the decrease in arable land per capita and the ability of a commercial greenhouse to give a higher yield compared to traditional farming techniques are providing a boost to the market.

Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Market are Given Below:

Richel Group SA

Certhon

Argus Control System Ltd

Logiqs

Lumigrow

Keder Greenhouse

Agra Tech Inc

Hort Americas

Heliospectra AB

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type:

Free-standing Greenhouses

Gutter-connected Greenhouses

Market Breakup by Material Used:

Glass Green House Horticulture Glass Others Greenhouse Glass

Plastic Green House Polyethylene Polycarbonate Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)



Market Breakup by Technology:

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Market Breakup by Crop:

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

