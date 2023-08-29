Concierge Medicine Market Demand 2023, Analysis Key Players, Size, Share and Report By 2028

How Big is the Concierge Medicine Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Concierge Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global concierge medicine market size reached US$ 14.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.29% during 2023-2028.

What is Concierge Medicine ? :

Concierge medicine, or boutique or personalized medicine, is a healthcare model that offers enhanced and individualized medical services to patients who enroll in membership or pay a retainer fee. In this model, patients receive comprehensive and timely medical care, including extended appointment times, same-day or next-day consultations, and direct access to their physicians via phone or email. Concierge medicine aims to foster stronger doctor-patient relationships and prioritize preventive care, leading to more proactive health management.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/concierge-medicine-market/requestsample

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

Campbell Family Medicine

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners LLC

Concierge Consultants & Cardiology

MDVIP

PartnerMD

Peninsula Doctor

Priority Physicians Inc

Signature Md Inc

Specialdocs Consultants LLC

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Concierge Medicine Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for personalized care. In line with this, the model promotes stronger connections between patients and physicians, significantly contributing to the market demand. Furthermore, timely access to healthcare is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the rising focus on preventive care and wellness in concierge medicine appeals to individuals seeking proactive health management, catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the growing aging population and the escalating healthcare expenditure are propelling the market. Besides, with the increasing burden on traditional healthcare systems, some patients turn to concierge medicine for more personalized and attentive care, thus strengthening the market. Additionally, the advances in telemedicine and digital health have facilitated the delivery of concierge services, making them more accessible and convenient for patients.

What is Included in Market Segmentation ? :

Services Insights:

24×7 Physician Access

Specialist Consultation

Lab Tests

Travel Care

Regular Checkups

Ownership Insights:

Independent

Group

Application Insights:

Primary Care

Cardiology

Pediatrics

Psychiatry

Internal Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report By IMARC Group:

About Us :

IMARC Group is a leading market research compan that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/