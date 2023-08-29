Cosmetics Market in India 2023; Industry Size, Top Brands, Sales, Report 2023-2028

How big is the India Cosmetics Industry?

The India cosmetics market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% during 2023-2028.

What is Cosmetics?

Cosmetics are products applied to the body to enhance and alter the physical appearance of an individual. They encompass numerous skincare products, including cleansers, moisturizers, serums, toners, and face masks. They are designed to be compatible with different skin types, which ensures minimal irritation and allergic reactions. They are available in various forms, such as powders, creams, lotions, gels, serums, and sprays. They help cover blemishes, scars, and other imperfections, enhance and highlight natural beauty, and accentuate desirable features. They provide a protective barrier against environmental factors, such as ultraviolet (UV) rays. Besides this, as they aid in hydrating and nourishing the skin, the demand for cosmetics is increasing across India.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the industry?

The growing income levels of individuals in India represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for cosmetics and personal care products. Additionally, the increasing preference of consumers for cosmetics infused with natural and herbal ingredients is attracting a wider consumer base. Apart from this, various leading brands are continuously launching innovative products that cater to specific skin types, concerns, and desired effects, which is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the rising consumer reliance on social media platforms and fashion and beauty vlogging channels is positively influencing the market. Moreover, the availability of products across online distribution channels is propelling market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants and Fragrances

Makeup and Color Cosmetics

Others

Category Insights:

Conventional

Organic

Gender Insights:

Men

Women

Unisex

Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Regional Insights:

South India

North India

West and Central India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, key player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

