Crawler Crane Market Outlook 2023: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Crawler Crane Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the crawler crane market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global crawler crane market size reached US$ 2.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.52% during 2023-2028.

Crawler Crane Market Overview:

A crawler crane is a type of mobile crane that uses tracks, or crawlers, to move around a construction site. It is designed to move and lift heavy loads, making it a popular choice for projects that require heavy lifting, such as erecting tall buildings, building bridges, and constructing offshore oil rigs. It has a lattice boom, which is manufactured of a series of interconnected sections that can be retracted or extended as needed. The boom is usually attached to the crane’s base, which sits on the crawlers and can rotate, allowing the crane to move and lift loads in any direction. It can range in size from smaller models that can lift a few tons to larger models that can lift hundreds of tons. It is operated by trained professionals who use a variety of controls and safety features to ensure that the crane is used safely and efficiently.

Crawler Crane Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the construction industry. Coupled with the rising investments by private and public agencies in the development of buildings, bridges, and other structures, there has been a considerable increase in the demand for crawler cranes across the globe. Apart from this, the widespread product adoption in oil and gas, mining, and shipping operations is creating a positive market outlook. Moreover, continual technological advancements in crawler cranes that are more efficient, easier to operate, and safer to use are providing an impetus to the market. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are also positively impacting the demand for crawler cranes on the global level.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co. Ltd.

Kato Works Co Ltd

Kobe Steel Ltd

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Sany Group

Sennebogen Erich Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Tadano Ltd.

Terex Corporation

The Manitowoc Company Inc.

XCMG Group

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Type Insights:

Lattice Boom Crawler Cranes

Telescopic Boom Crawler Cranes

Capacity Insights:

Below 50 Metric Tons

50 to 250 Metric Tons

250 to 450 Metric Tons

More than 450 Metric Tons

End User Insights:

Construction and Mining

Oil and Gas

Transport

Utility

Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

