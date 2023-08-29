Crowdfunding Market Global Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts to forecast 2029

Global Crowdfunding Market expected to hit USD 4.42 Bn by 2029 from USD 1.64 Bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period

Crowdfunding Market Report Overview

As per the “Global Crowdfunding Market” report, the market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period (2023-2029). It includes Manufacturers, Regions, Types, Applications and Forecasts to 2029 which is the combination of primary and secondary research. The report thoroughly covers an analysis of insights in view of the Crowdfunding market.

Crowdfunding Market Scope and Research Methodology

The aim of the report is to assess the sizes of the Crowdfunding market across various countries and segments over recent years, projecting these values into the near future. Both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Crowdfunding industry have been encompassed within the report. Furthermore, the Crowdfunding market research delves into comprehensive insights concerning pivotal factors like drivers and constraints that are anticipated to shape the future growth of the Crowdfunding market.

In addition to offering a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and the product portfolios of key companies, the report presents existing investment opportunities for stakeholders within the Crowdfunding market. The scope of the SMR report extends to an intricate analysis of regional Crowdfunding markets. A combination of primary and secondary research was employed to compile precise insights for the Crowdfunding market report. Primary research sources consist of press releases, annual reports, government websites, along with the viewpoints of multiple specialists, analysts, experts, and researchers from diverse companies within the Crowdfunding industry. Secondary sources encompass political, social, economic, and other market scenarios. The data derived from these two research methodologies have been synthesized to construct a report that offers comprehensive insights into the conditions necessary for fostering higher growth.

Crowdfunding Market Regional Insights

A detailed analysis of the regional Crowdfunding markets includes factors influencing the market growth. Below are the regions studied for the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Crowdfunding Market Segmentation

by Type

1.Reward-based Crowdfunding

2.Equity-based Crowdfunding

3.Debt-based Crowdfunding

4.Donation-based Crowdfunding

5.Others

by Investment Size

1.Small and Medium Investment

2.Large Investment

by Application

1.Food and Beverage

2.Technology

3.Media and Entertainment

4.Real Estate

5.Healthcare

6.Others

Crowdfunding Key Players include:

1. StartSomeGood

2.Kickstarter

3.PBC

4.GoFundMe

5.Fundly

6.Seedrs Limited

7.ConnectionPoint Systems Inc. (CPSI) (FundRazr)

8.Fundable

9.Wefunder Inc.

10.Indiegogo, Inc.

11.Crowdcube Capital Ltd

12.SeedInvest Technology, LLC

13.Double the Donation

14.LegalVision Pvt Ltd

15.Realcrowd

16.Patreon

17.Crowdrise

18.Kiva

19.Crowdfunder

20.CauseVox

21.Plumfund

Key Questions answered in the Crowdfunding Market Report are:

What is Crowdfunding ?

What will be the CAGR of the Crowdfunding market during the forecast period?

What is the expected market size during the forecast period?

Which segment of the Crowdfunding market is expected to grow at a high rate?

How is the competitive scenario of the Crowdfunding market?

Which are the key factors driving the Crowdfunding market growth?

Which region holds the maximum share in the Crowdfunding market?

Who are the key players in the Crowdfunding market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape

Past Pricing and price curve by region

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segment with their sub-segments and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

