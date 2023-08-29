Decoy Flares Market Research Reports Cover Future, Past and Present Trends | IMI Systems, Rheinmetall, Lacroix

The decoy flares market is witnessing growth as defense organizations and military forces globally invest in countermeasures to protect aircraft and vessels from incoming infrared-guided threats. Decoy flares are designed to divert heat-seeking missiles and other infrared-homing projectiles away from their intended targets. The market’s expansion is driven by the increasing sophistication of infrared-guided weaponry and the need to enhance aircraft and naval vessel survivability. Decoy flares emit a bright infrared light to attract incoming missiles, providing a diversion and allowing the targeted platform to evade the threat. As defense capabilities evolve, the decoy flares market is poised to provide essential solutions that enhance military asset protection and mission success.

Some of the major companies influencing this Decoy Flares market include:

Chemring Group

Esterline Technologies

IMI Systems

Rheinmetall

Lacroix

The regional scope of the Decoy Flares market:

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Segmentation: By Type

Magnesium/Teflon/Viton (MTV) , Spectral , Radio Frequency

Market Segmentation: By Application

Army, Navy, Air Force

Conclusion

