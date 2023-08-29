Deep Packet Inspection Market is Booming Globally by 2029 | Cisco Systems, Allot Communications, Qosmos

The deep packet inspection (DPI) market is experiencing growth as network operators and cybersecurity professionals seek advanced solutions to monitor, manage, and secure network traffic effectively. DPI involves inspecting and analyzing data packets in real time, enabling the identification of application types, protocols, and potential threats. The market’s expansion is driven by the need to manage bandwidth usage, optimize network performance, and detect and mitigate security risks. DPI solutions offer granular visibility into network traffic, allowing organizations to make informed decisions and implement security measures. As digital connectivity becomes increasingly crucial, the deep packet inspection market is positioned to provide essential tools that contribute to network efficiency, user experience, and cyber defense.

Some of the major companies influencing this Deep Packet Inspection market include:

Arbor Networks

Bivio Networks

Cisco Systems

Allot Communications

Qosmos

Sandvine

Procera

AT&T

Rackspace

Level3

Verizon

Deep Packet Inspection The regional scope of the market is mostly mentioned in the region-focused report.

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

Deep Packet Inspection Market Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented on the basis of categories such as type, product, and end user. This segmentation makes it possible to provide an accurate description of the market.

Deep Packet Inspection Market segmentation : By Type

Standalone DPI

Integrated DPI

Deep Packet Inspection Market Segmentation: By Application

Government

ISPs

Enterprises

Education

Others

