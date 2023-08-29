The Impact of Supply and Demand on Dichlorvos Oil Prices

Dichlorvos (C4H7Cl2O4P) is an industrial chemical known as 2,2-dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate and is commercially used as an insecticide or agricultural pesticide. It is commercially synthesized by a reaction of trimethyl phosphate and chloral. It is a toxic chemical compound that harms humans and animals. It inhibits the neural acetylcholinesterase and affects the neurological state of that individual. The compound is a colorless amber-like liquid that emits a mild alcoholic odor. It is widely used in the agricultural sector as an insecticide to prevent crops from unwanted insects or pest attacks.

Request for Real-Time Dichlorvos Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/dichlorvos-price-trends/pricerequest

The key importing countries for Dichlorvos are Brazil, India, and Uganda. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include Brazil, India, and China.

Key Details About the Dichlorvos Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Dichlorvos price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The dichlorvos price chart, including India Dichlorvos price, USA dichlorvos price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Dichlorvos Price Trend:

Dichlorvos is a commercial chemical compound that is primarily associated with the agricultural industry. It is used as an insecticide or pesticide on the crop field that protects the crops and prevents them from unwanted pests and insect attacks. The compound is used for insect control at greenhouses, food storage areas, and barns. Veterinarians use it to treat pets or livestock and protect them from parasites. It is rarely used at workplaces and homes for controlling insects.

Additionally, it is used on agricultural fields, especially on crops, to protect them from insects such as whiteflies, thrips, caterpillars, spider mites, aphids, mushroom flies, etc. It is used in crop mills and grain handling industries to treat parasites and control pests. The compound is also used to treat worm infections in animals and humans.

Key Players:

Hubei Sanonda Co., Ltd

Shandong Dacheng Pesticide Co., Ltd.

Gaomi City Luzhou Chemical CO., Ltd

News & Recent Development

Date: April 24, 2023- South Africa faces a sudden infestation of cockroaches, suspected to be due to the large-scale use of unregistered pesticides for indoor use. The non-profitable associations throw a guideline list that prohibits using Dichlorvos and aluminum phosphide indoors due to their hazardous effects.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Chris Byrd

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA