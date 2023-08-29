Dicyclopentadiene Price Trends: A Comparative Analysis of Regional Markets

Dicyclopentadiene is a chemical compound that is a flammable olefin substance mostly found in liquid or solid form. It is commercially prepared by heating naphtha, crude oil, or other petroleum chemicals. It undergoes polymerization under high temperatures or exposure to contaminants. The compound is insoluble in water; however, it is soluble in ethers, alcohols, acetone, n-hexane, and toluene. Its boiling and melting points measure around 170° C and 32.5° C, respectively.

It has a camphor-like odor and leaves an unpleasant irritative sensation if exposed to the eyes or respiratory system. The compound is commercially utilized to manufacture various petrochemical products, including paints, varnishes, etc.

The key importing countries that import Dicyclopentadiene are the United States, India, and Vietnam. On the other hand, the key exporting countries include China, South Korea, and Japan.

Dicyclopentadiene is a flammable, waxy, and liquid chemical that is widely used in various commercial applications and is primarily associated with the petrochemical industry. It is used to manufacture various products, including resins, tubs, boat hulls, shower stalls, etc. The compound is primarily used in producing a variety of resins that are used as a raw material to mold products such as decks, bathroom ware, etc.

It exhibits a few key characteristics, such as low styrene emission, low shrinking ability, low cost, and fast curing, making it a suitable material for manufacturing various polymers and products derived from it. It is used in producing polymers such as ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) rubber materials which also has a wide range of applications in the global market. The material is heat resistant and can also tolerate extreme weather conditions. It is one of the key ingredients used in adhesives, paints, and varnishes.

Key Players:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Cymetech Corporation

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Tokyo Chemical Industry CO.LTD (TCI)

News & Recent Development

Date: January 13, 2023- WardWizard has launched a new electric scooter with advanced technology, built using PolyDicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) material that provides more durability and flexibility to attain maximum protection.

