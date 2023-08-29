Dietary Fiber Market – Expansion, Insights, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dietary fiber market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global dietary fiber market size reached US$ 8.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 12.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

Dietary fiber is a group of compounds found in plants that do not get absorbed or digested in the digestive system. It comprises cellulose, hemicellulose, pectin, lignin, non-cellulosic polysaccharides, oligosaccharides, beta-glucans, dextrin, inulin, and chitins. It is primarily found in pears, strawberries, avocado, apples, bananas, blueberries, blackberries, carrots, beets, broccoli, artichokes, Brussels sprouts, and kale. It can also be consumed through spinach, tomatoes, kidney beans, split peas, chickpeas, quinoa, chia seeds, oats, sunflower seeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sweet potatoes, and dark chocolate. Dietary fiber is essential for improving gut health and add bulk to the stool to prevent constipation. It helps lower cholesterol levels in the body and regulate blood sugar levels. It also reduces the risk of cardiovascular complications and decreases blood pressure. Dietary fiber also prevents the risk of diabetes by slowing down the absorption of sugar in the body and helps lose weight and stay active.

Report Coverage:

Report Features Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) CAGR Yes (%) Customization Scope 10% Free Customization Major Report Coverage Business Intelligence & Strategies, Customer Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies- Market Share, Growth Factors, Latest Trends, Marketing Strategies, and More Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email (We can also provide the editable version of the report in PPT/Word format on special request)

Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for dietary fibers, as they are essential for stimulating peristalsis, represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, the rising consumption of fiber-rich food products due to the increasing health consciousness among the masses is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the growing awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy diet and staying active to prevent the occurrence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular complications, is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the rising number of e-commerce brands and distribution channels selling organic nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, and grains is contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for dietary fibers, as they impose a positive impact on various gastrointestinal disorders, such as colorectal ulcers, hiatal hernias, gastroesophageal reflux disease, diverticular disease, and hemorrhoids, is supporting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

DowDuPont

FutureCeuticals

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Inc.

Kerry Group

Lonza Group AG

Nexira SAS

Roquette Frères

Südzucker

Tate & Lyle

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Soluble Dietary Fiber Inulin Pectin Polydextrose Beta-glucan Others

Insoluble Dietary Fiber Cellulose Hemicellulose Chitin & Chitosan Lignin Fiber/Bran Resistant Starch Others



Breakup by Source:

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals and Grains

Legumes

Nuts and Seeds

Breakup by Application:

Functional Foods and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

