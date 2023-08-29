Digital Printing Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Overview 2023-2028

Digital printing packaging refers to the application of digital printing technology in the creation of packaging materials and designs for various products. It uses electronic files directly sent to a digital printer, which allows for on-demand and high-quality printing with reduced setup time. It has the ability to produce customized and personalized packaging in smaller quantities without incurring high setup costs. It enables faster turnaround times, as there is no need to create printing plates or undergo extensive setup procedures. It offers excellent print quality, which allows for intricate designs, vibrant colors, and high-resolution images.

The global digital printing packaging market size reached US$ 21.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

Request a Sample Report:– https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-printing-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing adoption of digital printing packaging for food and beverage products, which provides the capability to create eye-catching designs, personalized packaging, and variable data printing for product information and promotions, represents one of the primary factors fueling the market growth worldwide. In addition, the growing use of digital printing packaging in the pharmaceutical industry for on-demand labeling, serialization, and customization, which ensures accurate and compliant product information, is influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the rising need for digital printing packaging for packing health supplements, vitamins, and wellness products to create attractive and informative labels is strengthening the growth of the market.

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: DS Smith plc, Eastman Kodak Company, EC Labels Ltd., Edwards Label, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., INX International Ink Co. (Sakata Inx Corporation), Mondi plc, Quad, Thimm Holding Gmbh Co. Kg, Traco Manufacturing Inc., Xeikon B.V. (Flint Group), Xerox Holdings Corporation

Ask to Analyst:- https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6554&flag=C

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, printing inks, packaging type, format, printing technology and end user.

Breakup by Printing Inks:

Solvent-based

UV-based

Aqueous

Breakup by Packaging Type:

Corrugated Packaging

Folding Cartons

Flexible Packaging

Labels

Others

Breakup by Format:

Full Color Printing

Variable Data Printing

Large Format Printing

Others

Breakup by Printing Technology:

Inkjet Printing

Electrophotography Printing

Others

Breakup by End User:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Browse More:-

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/imarc/liquid-fertilizers-market-report-2023-global-size-share-growth-forecast-till-2028

https://www.openpr.com/news/3179260/night-creams-market-report-2023-global-size-share-growth-till

https://www.openpr.com/news/3179375/united-states-commercial-insurance-market-size-share-growth

https://www.openpr.com/news/3179476/peru-e-commerce-market-report-2023-size-share-growth-till

https://www.openpr.com/news/3179572/uae-certified-pre-owned-car-market-size-share-report

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:



IMARC Services Private Limited.

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800