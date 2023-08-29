Digital Printing Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Overview 2023-2028
Digital printing packaging refers to the application of digital printing technology in the creation of packaging materials and designs for various products. It uses electronic files directly sent to a digital printer, which allows for on-demand and high-quality printing with reduced setup time. It has the ability to produce customized and personalized packaging in smaller quantities without incurring high setup costs. It enables faster turnaround times, as there is no need to create printing plates or undergo extensive setup procedures. It offers excellent print quality, which allows for intricate designs, vibrant colors, and high-resolution images.
The global digital printing packaging market size reached US$ 21.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.
Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing adoption of digital printing packaging for food and beverage products, which provides the capability to create eye-catching designs, personalized packaging, and variable data printing for product information and promotions, represents one of the primary factors fueling the market growth worldwide. In addition, the growing use of digital printing packaging in the pharmaceutical industry for on-demand labeling, serialization, and customization, which ensures accurate and compliant product information, is influencing the market positively. Apart from this, the rising need for digital printing packaging for packing health supplements, vitamins, and wellness products to create attractive and informative labels is strengthening the growth of the market.
Global Digital Printing Packaging Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Top Key Players covered in this report are: DS Smith plc, Eastman Kodak Company, EC Labels Ltd., Edwards Label, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., INX International Ink Co. (Sakata Inx Corporation), Mondi plc, Quad, Thimm Holding Gmbh Co. Kg, Traco Manufacturing Inc., Xeikon B.V. (Flint Group), Xerox Holdings Corporation
The report segmented the market on the basis of region, printing inks, packaging type, format, printing technology and end user.
Breakup by Printing Inks:
- Solvent-based
- UV-based
- Aqueous
Breakup by Packaging Type:
- Corrugated Packaging
- Folding Cartons
- Flexible Packaging
- Labels
- Others
Breakup by Format:
- Full Color Printing
- Variable Data Printing
- Large Format Printing
- Others
Breakup by Printing Technology:
- Inkjet Printing
- Electrophotography Printing
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Electronics
- Personal Care and Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
