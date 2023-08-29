Digital Video Content Market – Expansion, Outlook, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Video Content Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global digital video content market size reached US$ 171.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 355.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during 2023-2028.

Digital video content is an electronic representation of moving visual images that are accessible through smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. It includes television (TV) shows, music videos, movies, and advertisements that are viewed online through various digital platforms. It helps businesses increase their brand awareness and reach a wider audience online. It also facilitates businesses to build stronger relationships with customers by providing valuable information, entertaining content, and personalized experiences.

Report Coverage:

Report Features Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Unit Value (USD Million/Billion) CAGR Yes (%) Customization Scope 10% Free Customization Major Report Coverage Business Intelligence & Strategies, Customer Segmentation, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies- Market Share, Growth Factors, Latest Trends, Marketing Strategies, and More Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email (We can also provide the editable version of the report in PPT/Word format on special request)

Global Digital Video Content Market Trends:

At present, the increasing penetration of high-speed internet, low cost WiFi services, and shifting consumer preferences towards over-the-top (OTT) media services, such as Netflix and Amazon prime are among the key factors positively influencing the market across the globe. In addition, the increasing prevalence of live streaming and the growing adoption of social media platforms to connect with audiences in real-time are creating a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the escalating demand for data and analytics to create personalized video content that connects directly to individual users and helps improve engagement and drive conversions is fueling the market growth.

Additionally, businesses are partnering with influencers to promote their products or services through sponsored content. Moreover, the increasing adoption of advanced video analytics tools for measuring engagement, tracking viewer attention, calculating conversion rates, and optimizing video content is strengthening the growth of the market. furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), to create immersive video experiences is stimulating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Google LLC

Facebook, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Snap Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Hulu LLC

Youku Tudou, Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Business Model:

Subscription

Advertising

Download-to-Own (DTO)

Others

Breakup by Device:

Laptop

Personal Computers (PC)

Mobile

Others

Breakup by Type:

Video-on-Demand (VOD)

Online Video

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

