Dimethyl Ether Market – Expansion, Trends, Size, Top Drivers Share, and Report 2023-2028

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dimethyl Ether Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global dimethyl ether (DME) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global dimethyl ether (DME) market size reached US$ 6.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.67% during 2023-2028.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) is a colorless gas derived from various feedstocks, including natural gas, coal, and biomass. It possesses the properties of both an ether and an alcohol, thus offering dual functionality. DME is highly efficient and environmentally friendly, emitting low amounts of particulate matter when combusted, making it preferable over traditional fuel alternatives. This compound can be used across numerous applications, including aerosol propellants, refrigerants, and as a diesel alternative in transportation fuels. The high cetane number of DME makes it a suitable clean-burning, non-toxic, and non-carcinogenic fuel, adding to its potential for widespread usage.

Report Coverage:

Dimethyl Ether Market Trends:

The rising demand for clean energy, driven by the escalating environmental concerns across the globe and the growing need for sustainable and clean fuels, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition to this, stringent emission norms introduced by governments globally are pushing industries to adopt cleaner fuels, providing an impetus to the DME market and the rising use of DME in LPG blending, given its similar physical properties to LPG and its cost-effectiveness, are further impelling the market growth. Moreover, the advent of bio-based DME derived from organic waste and widespread product adoption across the power generation sector as a reliable, renewable energy source are aiding in market expansion. Furthermore, the surging adoption of DME in the automotive industry as a diesel alternative, owing to its ability to enhance engine performance and longevity, is propelling the market forward.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top 11dimethyl ether manufacturers being

Some of these key players include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Belle Chemical LLC (Cornerstone Chemical Company)

Chinese Energy Holdings Limited

ENN Energy Holdings Limited

Grillo-Werke AG

Korea Gas Corp

Mitsubishi Corporation

Oberon Fuels

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

The Chemours Company

Zagros Petrochemical Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:

Methanol

Coal

Natural Gas

Bio-Based

Others

Breakup by Application:

Fuel

Aerosol Propellent

LPG Blending

Chemical Feedstock

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Power Generation

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

