Distributed Antenna System Market Share, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Growth Analysis, and Forecast 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.
In addition to the market’s main geographies, market segments, and current industry trends, this study also looks at the market. The in-depth SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis in this study are all designed to help the reader construct business growth strategies skillfully. Strategic recommendations can help established market companies improve their financial standing within the sector.
The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Increasing mobile data traffic and the growing range of connected devices will drive the growth of the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. Furthermore, the growing preference for extended internet connectivity and uninterrupted connectivity will also contribute to the growth of the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. According to the information by “Cisco Visual Networking Report,” nearly two-thirds of the global population is forecast to have a hold over proper internet access by 2023. Moreover, the same source estimates that nearly 5.3 billion internet users (66 percent) will be there by 2023.
The rising number of construction projects related to modern and sustainable concepts will benefit the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. In addition to that, the rising penetration of smartphones will offer ample growth opportunities for the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic positively surged the internet user base, which ultimately influenced the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. Further, the sudden rise in the demand for efficient networking systems, smartphones, and laptops, contributed to the growth of the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. The use of cloud-based services increased across healthcare, manufacturing, and other sectors, which had been opportunistic for the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market in terms of region. It is mainly due to the early adoption of advanced technology in this region. Furthermore, growing registrations for mobile services will also contribute to the growth of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. Furthermore, the region’s distributed antenna system market would be fueled by the growing preference for on-demand video services.
Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR in the globally distributed antenna system market. This is due to an increase in planned LTE network deployments in APAC’s emerging economies. Furthermore, the virtualization of mobile networks and the increased adoption of open APIs are major contributors to the growth of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. China is ranked third in the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market due to rising infrastructure development and rapid advancements in 5G networks.
Competitors in the Market
American Tower
AT&T
Bird Technologies
Boingo Wireless
BTI Wireless
Comba Telecom Systems
Commscope
Corning
Dali Wireless
JMA Wireless
PBE Axell
Solid Technologies
Westell Technologies, Inc.
Whoop Wireless
Zinwave
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market segmentation focuses on Technology, Ownership, Application, Signal Source, and Region.
By Technology
Active DAS
Hybrid DAS
Passive DAS
By Ownership
Carrier Ownership
Neutral-Host Ownership
Enterprise Ownership
By Application
Public Venues & Safety
Hospitality
Airports & Transportation
Healthcare
Education Sector & Corporate Offices
Industrial
Others
By Signal Source
Off-Air Antennas
On-site Base Transceiver Station (BTS)
Small Cells
By Region
? North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
? Europe
? Western Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
? Eastern Europe
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
? Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
? Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
? South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
