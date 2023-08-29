E-Axle Market 2023 | Industry Size, Share and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “E-Axle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“ The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global E-axle market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the E-axle market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.6 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 10.9 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 20.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is E-axle?

An electric axle (e-axle) is a compact electro-mechanical propulsion system that integrates into the axle network of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) to provide power for the wheels. It is constructed using lightweight and high-strength materials like aluminum, and consists of shafts, pinions, bearings, and gearing components. The e-axle combines electric motors, power electronics, and transmission into a single unit, reducing complexity and allowing for customization of torque, power, and installation space based on the specific needs of the end users. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rely on e-axle solutions to optimize the internal volume of vehicles, providing additional passenger space, increased battery capacity, and other enhanced features.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-axle-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the E-axle industry?

The e-axle market is being driven by the widespread adoption of hybrid electric cars (HEVs), commercial vehicles, and trucks, fueled by factors such as the growing trend of urbanization, increasing income levels, and expanding trade activities. Additionally, the rising awareness among individuals regarding the negative environmental and health impacts of fossil fuel-based vehicles is contributing to the market’s growth. The demand for e-axles is also on the rise due to their ability to enhance energy efficiency and provide improved performance in terms of noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), as well as their support for high-performance scalability across various automotive applications. Furthermore, government bodies implementing policies to phase out the sales of fossil fuel passenger cars and reduce vehicle-based carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are playing a significant role in driving market growth. Leading manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced e-axle products with high-strength casings capable of accommodating higher torque and input speeds, further propelling the growth of the e-axle market in the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component Type:

Combining Motors

Power Electronics

Transmission

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

ICE Vehicles

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Drive Type:

Forward Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All Wheel Drive

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

AVL List GmbH

Axletech International (Meritor Inc)

Borgwarner Inc

Continental AG

Dana Incorporated

GKN Plc (Melrose Industries)

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Zeppelin-Stiftung).

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=4858&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Browse Other Reports:

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Report

Ethnic Foods Market Report

Pet Insurance Industry | Market Report

AI in Healthcare Market Report

Open Source Services Market Report

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Report

Ethnic Foods Market Report

Pet Insurance Industry | Market Report