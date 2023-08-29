E-Waste Management Market Size, Share & Forecast 2023-2028

Global E-Waste Management Market Overview 2023-2028
Electronic waste (e-waste) management refers to the systematic and responsible handling of electronic waste. It encompasses the collection, recycling, refurbishment, and disposal of electronic devices that have reached the end of their useful life or are no longer in working condition. It helps mitigate health risks associated with improper disposal, which makes it a priority for compliance with safety regulations. It is used in various medical devices, such as X-ray machines, computerized tomography (CT) scanners, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound devices, microscopes, centrifuges, spectrometers, and blood pressure (BP) monitors.
The global E-waste management market size reached US$ 63.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 132.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.84% during 2023-2028.
Global E-Waste Management Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing inclination towards electronic devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, represents one of the primary factors driving the need for e-waste management around the world. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns and awareness among individuals about the harmful impact of e-waste on ecosystems and human health is favoring the growth of the market. In addition, initiatives undertaken by governing agencies of numerous countries about e-waste disposal and to launch effective e-waste management programs are contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)in e-waste management to identify, sort and categorize waste immediately is strengthening the growth of the market.
Global E-Waste Management Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Top Key Players covered in this report are: Aurubis AG, Boliden AB, Desco Electronic Recyclers CC, Electronic Recyclers International Inc., MBA Polymers Inc., Sembcorp Industries, Sims Lifecycle Services Inc., Stena Metall AB, Tetronics Technologies Ltd., Umicore N.V., Veolia Environnement S.A. and WM Intellectual Property Holdings L.L.C
The report segmented the market on the basis of region, material type, source type and application.
Breakup by Material Type:
- Metal
- Plastic
- Glass
- Others
Breakup by Source Type:
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Electronics
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Trashed
- Recycled
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
