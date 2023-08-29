East Africa Generic Drug Market Size, Trends Analysis, Growth Factors and Outlook 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “East Africa Generic Drug Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the East Africa generic drug market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the East Africa Generic Drug Market?

The East Africa generic drug market size reached US$ 2.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Generic Drug?

Generic drugs refer to medications that contain the same active ingredients and have the identical therapeutic effect as their branded counterparts. These drugs may differ in packaging but are similar in quality, strength, dosage, performance, and efficiency. Generic drugs are relatively less expensive than branded drugs, as the production does not require extensive research. In addition, their production does not involve the repetition of clinical and animal studies to measure the effectiveness and safety of the medicine. Consequently, generic drugs are gaining immense traction across the region.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the East Africa Generic Drug Industry?

The inflating levels of urbanization and improving infrastructure and healthcare facilities are primarily augmenting the East Africa generic drug market. Furthermore, the launch of price control policies and the implementation of restrictions to encourage domestic drug manufacturing by government bodies of different countries in the region are positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the growing geriatric population and the increasing occurrence of chronic medical disorders, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the shifting dietary preferences and hectic schedules of consumers are leading to numerous conditions, which is also bolstering the regional market. Besides this, the introduction of effective generic drugs and providing easy availability by key players are further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the low production cost of generic medicines is also driving the regional market. In addition to this, the rising focus of leading manufacturers on partnership strategies to develop new products is further fueling the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing investments in extensive R&D activities and technological advancements in medicine formulation are expected to drive the East Africa generic drug market in the coming years.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on segment, therapy area, drug delivery and distribution channel.

Breakup by Segment:

Unbranded Generics

Branded Generics

Based on Therapy Area:

Central Nervous System

Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Genitourinary/Hormonal

Respiratory

Rheumatology

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

Analysed by Drug Delivery:

Oral

Injectables

Dermal/Topical

Inhalers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Countries Covered:

Uganda

Burundi

Rwanda

Kenya

Tanzania

Others

Who are the Key Players Operating in the East Africa Generic Drug Market?

Key Highlights of The Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

