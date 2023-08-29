Edge AI Software Market 2023 Research Analysis – IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google

The Edge AI Software Market global analysis report, currently broadcasted by MarketsandResearch.biz, is formed with a great combination of business understanding, new ideas, practical solutions, and new technology to deliver a better customer experience. Likewise, the study thoroughly examines the market’s geographical expansions, which are anticipated to impact growth from 2023 to 2029.

The research study delivers a variety of components stating the industry influencing factors and prospect areas. The researcher analysed the companies deeply by studying their product portfolio and revenue regarding growth or weaknesses.

Supply network analysis, overall revenue analysis, and evaluation analysis are also scrutinised thoroughly.

Based on type, the global Edge AI Software market has been segmented into:

Software Tools

Platforms

Based on applications, the global Edge AI Software market has been categorised into:

Autonomous Vehicles

Access Management

Video Surveillance

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance

Telemetry

Others

The country segmentation covered in the market study catering to the global Edge AI Software market is:

Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)

Featured companies in the market:

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Google

TIBCO

Cloudera

Nutanix

Foghorn Systems

SWIM.AI

Anagog

Tact.ai

Bragi

XNOR.AI

Octonion

Veea Inc

Imagimob

Impact Of Covid-19 On the Business

Coronavirus has broken numerous business activities globally, as many countries have shut down their domestic transport, airports, and ports while charging nationwide lockdowns, disrupting business and civil life. The Indian lockdown impacted manufacturing activities across the world. India took substantial measures to control the spread by imposing one of the most extended lockdowns worldwide to reduce the low availability of healthcare workers. The lockdown simulated manufacturing activities, supply chains, and the world’s economy.

Insights into recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, supply and demand, and factors influencing market growth are also provided. The global Edge AI Software market report includes country- and segment-specific analyses by region.

