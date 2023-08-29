Edge AI Software Market is Booming Worldwide | IBM, AWS, Google

The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the “Edge AI Software Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Edge AI Software market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are IBM (United States), AWS (United States), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Nutanix (United States), TIBCO (United States), Octonion (Switzerland), SWIM.AI (United States), Imagimob (Sweden), Anagog (Israel).

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Edge AI Software market to witness a CAGR of 27.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Edge AI Software Market Breakdown by Application (Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance, Telemetry (Location Services), Energy Management, Others) by Type (System, Solution) by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Edge AI Software market size is estimated to increase by USD xx Billion at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 1 Billion.

Edge AI software refers to artificial intelligence (AI) applications and algorithms that are designed to run directly on edge devices, such as smartphones, IoT (Internet of Things) devices, smart cameras, drones, and other edge computing devices. Unlike traditional AI systems that rely on cloud-based processing, edge AI brings the AI computations closer to the data source, allowing for real-time processing and analysis directly on the device, without the need for constant internet connectivity.

Global Edge AI Software Market Breakdown by Application (Autonomous Vehicles, Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance, Telemetry (Location Services), Energy Management, Others) by Type (System, Solution) by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific(Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Edge AI Software matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.

Key Development’s in the Market: This segment of the Edge AI Software report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.

