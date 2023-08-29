Egypt Beauty and Personal Care Market Size with Global Business Outlook, Competitive Analysis, Share and Forecast To 2031

The study also provides a complete analysis of the major market elements, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and risks, as well as micro- and macroeconomic aspects. Market drivers and significant market trends are covered in the part that follows, which is devoted to industry trends. The study offers production and capacity analysis that accounts for industry capacity, marketing pricing patterns, production, and production value.

Market Insights The Beauty and Personal Care Market in Egypt is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of approximately 8.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The term “personal care and cosmetics” refers to any product applied to the outside of the body, such as the skin, nails, hair, lips, or oral cavity. to shield them from germs, keep them clean, and prevent bad smells. Products for dental care, shampoo, toothpaste, perfume, lotion, hair dye, lipstick, cosmetics, creams, deodorants, sunscreen, fragrances, and other items fall under this category. Cosmetics, on the other hand, are chemical compounds used to make a person look better. Makeup products for lips, eyes, skin, and cheeks are all included in the cosmetics. Cosmetic and personal care products have grown in Egypt as people’s lifestyles have changed.

Due to the desire to look good and presentable, the young generation in Egypt has always been an active consumer of personal care and beauty products. Due to their desire to look good and presentable, millennials have always been active consumers of personal care and beauty products. This has increased the adoption of beauty and personal care products in the country over the past few years.

In addition, young people use a variety of skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products because they always want to create a sense of individuality and stand out from the crowd. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that by 2022, Egypt’s youth will make up nearly 60% of the country’s total population. In this manner, an enormous number of youthful people in the nation is anticipated to help the development of Egypt Excellence and Individual Consideration Market in the figure years. The individual’s focus on personal grooming has resulted in an increase in the number of people visiting hair salons, beauty parlors, and other similar establishments. to relieve stress and receive professional hair and skin care treatments.

The proliferation of beauty parlors and salons like Al Sagheer Salons, Kriss Beauty Salon, Wadie Salon, and Rabie Mrad Beauty Lounge, among others, is a result of the growing trend toward professional personal grooming. in the rural area. Beauty parlors, hair salons, and other establishments have high expectations for various cosmetics and personal care products, which is why they have avidly purchased cosmetics and personal care products over time.

Marico Ltd., Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Henkel PDC Egypt SAE, L’Oreal Group, and others are among the country’s major beauty and personal care product manufacturers. These businesses have been able to expand their operations and establish a cost advantage thanks to the presence of their manufacturing facilities in the nation. As a result, prices have decreased and products are now more readily available to customers. As a result, the country’s proliferation of beauty and personal care products has been largely facilitated by the presence of major corporations in the region.

Egyptian men’s increased grooming habits are a key driver of market dynamics and a driver of market growth. Egyptians’ high standards of personal hygiene have boosted sales of beauty and personal care products, particularly perfumes, deodorants, and soaps. The Egypt Beauty and Personal Care Market has been driven over time by men’s changing grooming routines. Beard oils, shaving creams, and after-shave lotions were widely used because Egyptian men are very particular about trimming, shortening, and shaping their beards.

In addition, men in Egypt are increasingly using products like shaving creams, colognes, concealers, serums, shampoos, moisturizers, deodorants, and others as a result of the country’s widespread use of social media. Because men are more aware of this, a growing number of men in the country regularly visit beauty salons to get that trendy look and spend money on beauty treatments. As a result, the number of men’s beauty parlors in the country has increased, and these salons are actively acquiring a variety of haircare and skincare products in order to provide their customers with beauty services.

Besides, Egyptian men are additionally zeroing in on enemy of maturing items like skincare, wrinkle care, eye care, and so forth., to appear healthy and young, which will drive up demand for beauty and personal care products among men in the coming years.

According to the World Inequality Database 2021 report, 10% of Egyptians received approximately 50% of the total national income, whereas 90% of the population received only 50% of the country’s national income. This huge income inequality may limit the growth of Egyptian beauty and personal care products. This pay uniqueness is prompting an open door misfortune for excellence and individual consideration item makers as the significant populace of the nation doesn’t have the ideal degree of extra cash. Cosmetics, which fall under the category of non-essential items, are experiencing sales difficulties as a result of consumers’ limited purchasing power and low disposable income.

Growth Opportunity: Increasing the Number of Newborns to Drive Demand for Baby Care Products Egypt’s population is expected to reach 104 million in 2022, and the country’s number of newborns is rising annually. The demand for baby care products like mild shampoos, soaps, and powders is rising as the number of newborns rises. The rising number of newborns presents a significant opportunity for the country’s beauty and personal care product manufacturers because of the prevalence of social media and parents’ desire to give their children the best possible care.

The key trend that is shifting consumer preferences toward herbal personal care products is the growing awareness of the negative effects of chemical-based personal care products. The multiplication of the web in the country because of government-financed portable web costs has driven individuals to invest more energy on their cell phones. The use of the internet has increased consumer awareness of the negative effects of using products containing chemicals, which has led to a slight shift toward herbal personal care products. Herbal products’ increased popularity in the nation is further fueled by their superior efficacy and gentle nature. The primary product categories in which consumers are increasingly adopting herbal alternatives include hair care and skin care.

Type-Based Market Segmentation:

Personal Care Hair Care Skin Care Sun Care Bath and Shower Oral Care Deodorants, Perfumes, and Antiperspirants Men’s Grooming Products Baby Care Products Cosmetic Products Facial Make-up Products Eye Make-up Products Lip and Nail Make-up Products Hair Styling and Coloring Products Of all the products in the personal care segment, the skincare and sun care products are anticipated to see significant growth in demand over the course of the forecast period. Egypt has a hot climate due to its vast desert, but the majority of the population lives close to the Nile River delta. These areas are extremely humid due to their proximity to the coast and the Nile Delta. Skin and sun care products are essential for preventing severe damage caused by extreme heat and humidity.

The country is more likely to use sun protection products like sunscreens because of the hot weather brought on by the relentless sun. The people are using sun protection products to avoid sunburns, dark spots, and darkening of the skin as a whole. The rising rate of skin sicknesses in the nation brought about by exorbitant and unprotected openness to high combined degrees of bright (UV) radiation of the sun has made items like sunscreen a need. As Egyptians become more aware of the harmful effects of UV rays directly hitting the skin, such as sunburns, heatstroke, and even skin cancer, demand for sun care products is expected to rise further.

Based on the Channel of Distribution:

E-Commerce Platforms The growth of e-commerce platforms is anticipated to boost the sales of beauty and personal care products in the country in the coming years. Specialty stores, cosmetic stores, drug stores, large and small retail stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, department stores, and others are all examples of e-commerce platforms. The programs and initiatives the Egyptian government has taken to encourage e-commerce have increased Egyptians’ online shopping habits, which has led to a significant online sale of beauty and personal care products.

In 2020, the pandemic was accompanied by an increase in the use of e-commerce platforms, with 75% of Egyptian consumers making online purchases. This is according to Mastercard. Egypt’s Central Bank waived a number of bank transaction fees for six months during the pandemic, which it later extended until the middle of 2021. Mastercard reported that e-commerce platforms saw a 940 percent increase in online sales by 2021. The country’s preference for e-commerce platforms has increased further as a result of a significantly improved road network and increased investment in transportation and telecom infrastructure.

With the ascent in web based business stages universally, the online business market in Egypt is additionally showing impressive development attributable to which the deals of magnificence and individual consideration items through online business stages are supposed to thrive before long.

