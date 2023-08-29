Egypt LED Lighting Market Trends, Growth Opportunities, Manufacturers and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Egypt LED Lighting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Egypt LED lighting market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Egypt LED Lighting Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 427.4 Million Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 553.4 Million Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 4.3% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Egypt LED Lighting?

Light emitting diode (LED) lighting refers to the utilization of light-emitting diodes as a source of illumination. They are semiconductor devices that switch electrical energy into light. LEDs are long-lasting, environmentally friendly, and highly energy efficient as compared to traditional lighting technologies, such as incandescent and fluorescent bulbs. LEDs are integrated into fixtures and bulbs for typical lighting functions. Additionally, some LED light fixtures have LEDs assembled as a permanent light source and are used in a wide range of applications, including indoor and outdoor lighting, street lighting, automotive lighting, and decorative lighting.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Egypt LED Lighting Market?

The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of LED lighting, such as cost-effectiveness, longer lifespan, and energy efficiency, represents a significant factor driving the market growth across Egypt. In line with this, the availability of incentives and subsidies for the installation of LED lighting is making it an attractive option for businesses and individuals seeking to reduce their energy costs, which is further contributing to the growth of the market. The market is also driven by the government’s efforts toward sustainable development. Other factors, such as the rising constructional activities and widespread adoption of smart lighting technologies, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Egypt LED Lighting Industry?

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players.

3Brothers For Lighting & Engineering

Aimex

Delta Egypt Lighting

EGREEN

EM-Electrical

Evergreen Solar Inc.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siraj Lighting Company.

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on product type, application, end-user, import and domestic, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

LED Lamps and Modules

LED Fixtures

Based on Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Analysed by End-User:

Indoors

Outdoors

Breakup by Import and Domestic:

Import

Domestic

Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

