Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Size 2023: Industry Outlook, Trends And Report Analysis By 2028

Industry Overview of Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is a medical procedure used to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the bile ducts and pancreatic ducts. It combines elements of endoscopy and fluoroscopy to visualize and access these structures. During ERCP, a flexible tube called an endoscope is inserted through the mouth, down the esophagus, and into the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine. From there, a smaller tube called a cannula is passed through the endoscope to inject a contrast dye into the bile or pancreatic ducts. X-rays are then taken to obtain detailed images of the ducts, allowing for the identification of any abnormalities or blockages. ERCP can also be used for therapeutic purposes, such as removing gallstones, placing stents to open blocked ducts, or obtaining tissue samples for biopsy. The procedure is typically performed by a gastroenterologist with specialized training in ERCP and is commonly used in the diagnosis and management of conditions like gallstones, pancreatic cancer, and certain liver diseases.

How Big Is the Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market?

The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) market is experiencing several trends and drivers that are shaping its growth and development. Firstly, there is an increasing prevalence of gallstones, pancreatitis, and biliary disorders worldwide, which is driving the demand for ERCP procedures. Additionally, advancements in endoscopic technology and imaging techniques have improved the safety and efficacy of ERCP, leading to a broader adoption of the procedure. Furthermore, the growing aging population, who are more susceptible to biliary and pancreatic disorders, is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, there is a rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and ERCP offers a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical interventions. This trend is further fueled by the advantages of ERCP, such as shorter hospital stays, reduced recovery time, and fewer complications. The increasing preference for outpatient procedures is also driving the market growth. Furthermore, the emergence of advanced endoscopic accessories and devices, such as therapeutic stents, guidewires, and sphincterotomes, has expanded the range of therapeutic applications of ERCP. These advancements have facilitated the management of complex biliary and pancreatic conditions, leading to increased procedural volumes.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product:

Endoscope

Endotherapy Devices Sphincterotomes Lithotripter Stents Others

Visualization Systems

Energy Devices

Others

Breakup by Procedure:

Biliary Sphincterotomy

Biliary Stenting

Biliary Dialtation

Pancreatic Sphincterotomy

Pancreatic Duct Stenting

Pancreatic Duct Dilatation

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Cook Group Incorporated, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hobbs Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medi-Globe GmbH, Medtronic plc, Olympus Corporation, Shaili Endoscopy, Steris Corporation and Telemed Systems Inc.

