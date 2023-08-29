Endpoint Security Market Navigating Unexplored Market Horizons for Growth and Innovation | Cylance Inc., ESET, FireEye Inc.

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Endpoint Security Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.
The global Endpoint Security industry is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. In 2021, the market size was estimated at USD 13.2 billion and is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2031, with a projected CAGR of 8.9% between 2023 and 2031.
Download the Comprehensive PDF Strategic Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/endpoint-security-market
The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.
The study report provides an overview of the global Endpoint Security Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.
Key Players
- AhnLab, Inc.
- Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG.
- Bitdefender
- Carbon Black, Inc.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Comodo Group, Inc.
- Cylance Inc.
- ESET
- FireEye Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc.
- F-Secure
- IBM Corporation
- McAfee, Inc.
- Kaspersky Lab.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Panda Security
- Sophos Ltd.
- Symantec Corp.
- Trend Micro Inc.
- VIPRE Security
- Webroot Inc
The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Endpoint Security Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.
Browse the Full Comprehensive Report Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/endpoint-security-market
Segmentation Outline
The global endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment model, and end-user. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.
By Type:
- Web Security
- Application Security
- Network Security
By Component:
- Software
- Antivirus/ antimalware
- Endpoint application control
- Encryption Technologies
- Mobile device security
- Intrusion prevention
- Firewall
- Services
- Maintenance and Updates
- Managed Service
- Training and Consulting
By Deployment Model:
- On-Premise
- Cloud
By End-User:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecommunications
- Manufacturing
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare
- Transportation and Logistics
- Education
- Others
With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.
Download Sample PDF Report: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/endpoint-security-market
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation quickly, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, your patron comes at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/
LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook
Trending Reports:
Sports Nutrition Market
Cut Flowers Market
Thermal Paper Market
Social Media Management Market
Video On Demand Market
Micro-Mobility Market