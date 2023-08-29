Engineering Services Outsourcing Market On The Rise: Anticipating Remarkable Growth and Success from 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica published most recent research report offers a thorough analysis of the Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market for the anticipated period of 2023–2031.

The global engineering services outsourcing market is expected to record a revenue of US$ 6,802.92 Bn by the end of the year 2031, up from US$ 1,439.97 Bn in 2022. The market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.67% during the forecast period of 2023–2031.

The market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants.

The study report provides an overview of the global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and a variety of market concerns. This section is dependent on the study’s scope and report guidelines. The key market players are described in detail in the research based on their market share, markets served, products, applications, geographical growth, and other characteristics.

Key Players

Accenture

AKKA Technologies

Altair Engineering, Inc.

ALTEN SA

ASAP Holding GmbH

Assystem

AVL List GmbH

Bertrandt

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

Cyient

EDAG

ESI Group

Ferchau

Genpact

Geometric

HCL Technologies Limited

IAV

IGate

Infosys

IBM

ITC Infotech

KPIT

L&T Technology Service

Neilsoft

QuEST Global

Ranal Inc.

Segula Technologies

Semcon

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Elxsi

Tata Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Other Prominent Players

The study also includes a list of the global market tactics used in relation to the industry’s present and future conditions. The research opens with a succinct presentation and analysis of the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market, which covers the market’s current structure, trends, key players, product type, application, and geography.

Segmentation Outline

The global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented into the following categories:

By Type:

Product Designing

Prototyping

Process Designing

System Integration

Testing

Quality Control

Product Lifecycle Management

Plant Automation & Enterprise Asset Management

By Location:

On-Site

Onshore

Offshore

By Pricing Module:

Staff Augmentation (FTE based)

Time and Materia

Fixed Price Projects

Services

Risk/ Rewards

By Industry:

Aerospace

Automotive

Computing Systems

Construction

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Heavy Machinery

Healthcare

Industrial

Medical Devices

Semiconductors

Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



With the product pricing, demand, gross margin, and supply of the market, this study offers a thorough grasp of market value. The report’s section on the competition landscape gives readers a thorough understanding of the market share analysis of the top competitors in the sector. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

