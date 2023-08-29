Europe Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2031

U.S (New York)– “Europe Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market ” Report gives evaluation and insights primarily based on authentic consultations with necessary gamers such as CEOs, Managers, Department Heads of Suppliers, Manufacturers, and Distributors etc.

Europe content delivery network (CDN) market was valued at $4,080.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 17.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the digitalization trend, the introduction of affordable smartphones and high-speed 5G network rollouts, increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience, reducing data costs and rising accessibility & affordability of mobile & broadband networks, and the rising adoption of advanced technologies, such as Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion , an increase of $ 13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the ICT industries. resulting in a large market for Europe Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market .

Highlighted with 41 tables and 65 figures, this 126-page report Europe Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2031 by Component (Solutions, Services), Content Type (Static, Dynamic), Product Type (Non-Video, Video), Provider Type (Traditional, Teleco, Cloud, Peer-to-Peer), Industry Vertical, Organization Size (SMEs, Large), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe content delivery network (CDN) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify content delivery network (CDN) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Content Type, Product Type, Provider Type, Industry Vertical, Organization, and region.

Selected Key Players:

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alibaba.com

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Citrix Systems

Cloudflare, Inc

Deutsche Telekom AG

Fastly, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Limelight Networks Inc.

Lumen Technology

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications Corp.

Rackspace Technology

Based on Component

Solutions

o Media Delivery

o Web Performance Optimization

o Cloud Security

o Other Solution Types

Services

o Storage Services

o Analytics & Monitoring Services

o Website & API Management Services

o Network Optimization Services

o Support & Maintenance

o Other Services

Based on Content

Static Content

Dynamic Content

By Product

Standard/Non-Video CDN

Video CDN

By Provider

Traditional CDN

Telecommunication CDN

Cloud CDN

Peer-to-Peer CDN

Private CDN

Other Provider Types

By Industry Vertical

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Online Gaming

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Provider Type, and Industry Vertical, over the forecast years are also included.

