Europe Social Robots Market The Soaring Forecast Market Size’s Path to Skyrocketing Heights

Europe social robots market was valued at $311.1 million in 2021 and will grow by 20.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the increasing requirement for automation and digitalization, the significant adoption of robots in the healthcare industry and public services, rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), and the growing R&D investment including government supporting initiatives. Highlighted with 31 tables and 42 figures, this 111-page report Europe Social Robots Market 2021-2031 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (ML, NLP, Computer Vision, Context Awareness, Others), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Education, Media and Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe social robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion , an increase of $ 13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the ICT industries. resulting in a large market for Europe Social Robots Market .

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify social robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

AlterG Inc.

Amy Robotics Co., Ltd.

AoBo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Blue Frog Robotics SAS

Blue Ocean Robotics ApS

BotsAndUs Ltd.

Camanio AB

Double Robotics Inc.

Embodied Inc.

Furhat Robotics AB

Haapie SAS

Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Inrobics Social Robotics SLL

Intuition Robotics Ltd.

Kinova Inc.

Knightscope Inc.

KOMPAI Robotics

Matia Robotics (US) Inc.

Motorika USA Inc.

MoviaRobotics Inc.

OhmniLabs Inc.

Reach Robotics Limited

SoftBank Group Corp.

Sony Group Corporation

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

UBTECH Robotics, Inc.

Based on Component

Hardware

Software

Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Based on Technology

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Other Technologies

By Industry Verticals

Healthcare

Education

Media and Entertainment

Retail Industry

BFSI

IT and Communication

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Component, Technology, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Request full Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD1259

