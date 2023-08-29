European Cross-Laminated Timber Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, Latest Trends, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “European Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the European cross-laminated timber market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the European cross-laminated timber market?

The European cross-laminated timber market size reached 1.6 Million Cubic Metres in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 2.9 Million Cubic Metres by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.15% during 2023-2028.

What is Coss-Laminated timber?

Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) refers to the utilization of several layers of lumber, oriented at right angles, and then glued to create a strong and stable wooden panel. The process involves several stages including timber selection, cutting, layering, gluing, pressing, and finishing, leading to the creation of robust construction material. This makes CLT an essential segment in modern construction, especially in the context of sustainable and environmentally friendly building practices.

European Cross-Laminated Timber Market Trends:

The growing trend towards sustainable construction and the increasing adoption of innovative building solutions are fundamental factors driving the expansion of the CLT market in Europe. In alignment with this trend, CLT is increasingly being recognized as a key material for eco-friendly and energy-efficient building, contributing substantially to market growth. In addition, advancements in engineering and manufacturing technologies are enabling the production of CLT with greater structural integrity and versatility, further bolstering market growth. Moreover, the emphasis on environmental protection, resource conservation, and architectural innovation is escalating the demand for CLT in the European region, as it aligns with these principles. This aspect, coupled with increasing awareness within the construction industry regarding the benefits of CLT, is stimulating market growth. Additionally, the growing demand from various sectors such as residential, commercial, and public construction for sustainable and cost-effective building materials is accelerating market expansion. Furthermore, the need for compliance with regulations regarding sustainability, quality standards, and environmental protection is fueling the market’s growth. In addition, the potential economic benefits from effective CLT production, owing to its efficiency and aesthetic appeal, are fostering demand. The European technological landscape, along with governmental policies supporting sustainable construction practices and high-quality products, is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, such as investments in research for developing innovative construction solutions and the emergence of companies specializing in CLT production technology in Europe, are propelling market growth across the continent.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The market is concentrated in nature with the presence of a small number of manufacturers which limits the degree of competition in the market. The leading players operating in the market are:

Stora Enso Oyj

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Binderholz GmbH

Mayr Melnhof Karton AG

Hasslacher Holding GmbH

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Educational Institutes

Government/Public Buildings

Commercial Spaces

Breakup by Product Type:

Custom CLT

Blank CLT

Breakup by Element Type:

Wall Panels

Flooring Panels

Roofing Slabs

Others

Breakup by Raw Material Type:

Spruce

Pine

Fir

Others

Breakup by Bonding Method:

Adhesive Bonded

Mechanically Fastened

Breakup by Panel Layers:

3-Ply

5-Ply

7-Ply

Others

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

PUR (Polyurethane)

PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)

MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)

Others

Breakup by Press Type:

Hydraulic Press

Vacuum Press

Pneumatic Press

Others

Breakup by Storey Class:

Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)

Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)

High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)

Breakup by Application Type:

Structural Applications

Non-Structural Applications

Regional Insights:

Austria

Germany

Italy

Switzerland

Czech Republic

Spain

Norway

Sweden

United Kingdom

Others

