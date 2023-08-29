EV Industry in India 2023, Growth, Report 2028

How Big is the India Electric Vehicle Market?

The India electric vehicle market size reached US$ 772 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 19,980 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 69% during 2023-2028.

What is Electric Vehicle?

An electric vehicle (EV) is operated by an electric motor that utilizes electrical energy stored in rechargeable batteries. It includes hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), battery electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). It helps in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promoting sustainable transportation. It makes less noise, reduces the dependency on oil and gas, requires less maintenance, and is more economical to operate as compared to internal combustion engine automobiles. Besides this, as it contributes to energy independence and offers an enhanced driving experience, the demand for EVs is increasing across India to transport passengers and commodities from one place to another.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the India electric vehicle industry?

The rising population of the country and the increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles represent one of the key factors driving the market. This, coupled with growing awareness among individuals about environmental issues, is resulting in the escalating demand for EVs.

The Government of India (GoI) is actively promoting the utilization of EVs to reduce carbon emissions and combat air pollution. The introduction of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy is providing incentives and subsidies to manufacturers and consumers, which is positively influencing the market.

Additionally, the rising focus of the government on the establishment of charging stations at public places across the country is offering a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, the rising fuel prices and the need for energy security are propelling the adoption of electric vehicles in India.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Price Category:

Mid-Range

High/Luxury Range

Breakup by Propulsion Type:

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Ampere Vehicles Private Limited (Greaves Cotton Limited), Ather Energy Pvt Ltd, Atul Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited (Bajaj Group), Electrotherm (India) Ltd., Hero Electric (Hero Eco Group), Hyundai Motor India Limited (Hyundai Motor Company), JBM Auto Limited, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd), MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd (SAIC Motor Corporation Limited), Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd., Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (PIAGGIO & C. SPA), Tata Motors Limited (Tata Group), TVS Motor Company (Sundaram – Clayton Limited), and VE Commercial Vehicles Limited.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

