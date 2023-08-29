Factory Automation Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis 2029

Factory Automation Market Report Overview:

Maximize Market Research releases reports aimed at providing clients with a profound understanding of the intricate framework of the Factory Automation market. These reports amalgamate primary and secondary research methodologies, offering comprehensive insights into the Factory Automation market. The reports encompass intricate trade statistics, key industry players, and a diverse array of market metrics.

Factory Automation Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:

The report encompasses business metrics and analytical insights to offer a comprehensive comprehension of the Factory Automation market’s dimensions, market share, growth trajectory, trends, demand patterns, prominent players, industry profile, prospects, value cycle, target end-users, categories, and applications, all articulated in straightforward language.

Employing a bottom-up approach to gauge the Factory Automation market’s magnitude, the report amalgamates diverse research methodologies, including primary and secondary research techniques, to present a coherent depiction of the Factory Automation market’s framework. Within the scope of secondary research, data was sourced from a select array of references, thereby amassing insights into market participants and historical and current trends within the Factory Automation sector. This secondary data was subsequently cross-verified through primary research, involving interviews with industry experts, lending an additional layer of authenticity to the gathered information.

The report also delves into growth prospects spanning micro and macro markets, providing stakeholders with investment opportunities. An in-depth exploration of the competitive landscape and the product offerings of significant contenders is included. Furthermore, the report employs SWOT analysis to illuminate the strengths and weaknesses inherent in the Factory Automation market.

Factory Automation Market Regional Analysis:

The report’s segmentation spans numerous pivotal countries. This section presents an exhaustive examination of the Factory Automation market across various regions, encompassing essential countries within each region. This analysis includes considerations of market size, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), as well as import and export dynamics. The focal regions and the countries examined within them comprise:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico Europe- UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific- China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Asian Countries, Rest of APAC South America- Brazil Middle East and Africa.

Factory Automation Market Segmentation:

by Component

Sensor

Controller

Switch & Relay

Industrial Robot

Drive

Others

by Industry Vertical

Automotive Manufacturing

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas Processing

Mining

Others

Industrial Robots dominated the industrial automation market in 2022 and are predicted to rise at a 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The automotive and heavy engineering industries have the highest demand for industrial robots. Furthermore, the rising demand for smart manufacturing in non-traditional fields like as microelectronics has raised the demand for industrial robots. The heavy engineering sector is also responsible for the rising demand for industrial robots to accomplish crucial tasks in less time while preserving worker safety.

Automotive Manufacturing dominated the factory automation market in 2022 and is predicted to rise at a 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period. In the automobile industry, the demand for automation to execute repetitive and difficult activities is increasing. These jobs can be completed with the assistance of automation, yielding cost-effective, dependable, and efficient results. Furthermore, there is an increase in demand for mass production to meet the growing population. Furthermore, the manufacturing and automotive industries are focusing on the implementation of smart manufacturing systems and logistics systems in order to deal with increased competition and achieve safe, rapid, and efficient production results.

Factory Automation Market Key Players:

1. ABB Ltd

2. Emerson Electric Company

3. GE Company

4. Honeywell International Incorporation

5. Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation

6. Omron Corporation

7. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

8. Schneider Electric SA

9. Siemens AG

10.Yokogawa Electric corporation

11.Kuka AG

12.Keyence Corporation

13.Fanuc Corporation

14.Bosch Rexroth

15.Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

16.Endress+Hauser

17.Hitachi Ltd.

Key Questions answered in the Factory Automation Market Report are:

What is Factory Automation?

What will be the CAGR of the Factory Automation market during the forecast period?

What trends are expected to generate additional revenue for the Factory Automation market?

What are the opportunities for the Factory Automation Market?

What factors are driving the Factory Automation market growth?

What are the factors restraining the Factory Automation market growth?

Which company held the largest share in the Factory Automation market?

Key Offerings:

Market Overview

Market Share

Market Size

Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segments, sub-segments and region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

