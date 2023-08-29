The Surprising Connection Between Global Market Dynamics and Fennel Seed Oil Prices

Fennel seed oil is a volatile essential oil obtained from the seeds of the fennel plant (Foeniculum vulgare). It is obtained using steam distillation, which involves heating and pressing crushed fennel seeds to extract the essential oil.

It has a pleasant, fragrant scent with a licorice undertone and is pale yellow or colourless in appearance.

It contains various bioactive compounds, such as anethole, fenchone, estragole, and limonene, which give it its characteristic aroma and perfume.

It dissolves in alcohol and other organic solvents but not in water. The density of fennel seed oil is between 0.965 and 0.985 g/mL, while the refractive index is between 1.530 and 1.550.

The flash point of the fennel seed oil is 61°C (142°F), and it is usually higher than that. In nature, it is not flammable.

China, India, Indonesia, Egypt, and Pakistan are the top producers of fennel seed oil.

Industrial Uses Impacting Fennel Seed Oil Price Trend:

It is mostly used as a natural flavouring and colouring agent in a variety of food and beverage products such as confectionery, baked goods, chewing gum, and beverages such as tea and alcoholic beverages.

It is used in the production of pharmaceuticals. It’s common in cough syrups, digestive aids, and other pharmaceutical products.

It is also used in the manufacturing of cosmetics and personal care items. It is commonly found in skincare products such as lotions, creams, and soaps, as well as hair care products such as shampoos and conditioners.

It is used as a fragrance ingredient in perfumes, colognes, and other personal care items due to its particular olfactory signature.

It is also utilised in the animal feed industry as a natural feed ingredient to increase the growth and health of livestock such as poultry, swine, and cattle.

Because of its sweet and licorice-like scent and flavour, it is an essential component in the manufacturing of smells and perfumes.

