Ferrosilicon Market Analysis: Predicting Future Price Movements

Ferrosilicon is a mixture of silicon and iron metal, which contains about 15-90% of silicon content in it. The alloy has different variations in its compositions, containing around 15%, 45%, 75% and 90% of silicon content, respectively. It may also consist of other elements such as aluminium and calcium along with iron in it. Ferrosilicon reacts with water and base to produce hydrogen on a commercial scale. The melting point of the compound depends upon the silicon content present in it, which is measured around 1200-1250° C. It has a high content of iron silicides, and it is often used as a source of silicon to reduce the metals from their oxides, deoxidize steel and other ferrous alloys.

India, Vietnam and the United States, are the primary importer countries to import Ferrosilicon, and on the other hand, the key exporter countries for the same include China, India and Vietnam.

Key Details About the Ferrosilicon Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting Ferrosilicon Price Trend:

Ferrosilicon is an industrial alloy material with a wide range of applications in various industry sectors. It has primary usage in metal manufacturing, producing high-temperature and corrosion-resistant ferrous silicon alloys, silicon steel which is used for transformer cores and electromotors, semiconductors, and Magnesium Ferrosilicon which is a component in electrode coatings and is used in arc welding etc. It is also used in the inoculation of cast iron to accelerate graphitization, and it deoxidizes steel and other ferrous alloys to prevent the loss of carbon atoms from the molten steel material.

Additionally, Ferrosilicon is used to produce various ferroalloys in the process of atomization, heavy media separation reaction, and melting in the metallurgical industries.

Key Players:

China Minmetals Corporation

Ferroglobe

OM Holdings Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Eurasian Resources Group

Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited (FACOR)

Russian Ferro-Alloys Inc.

SINOGU CHINA

VBC Ferro Alloys Limited

News & Recent Development

Date: December 19, 2022- The Northern Norwegian company Elkem ASA has decided to partially cut down the production at two of its major furnaces, namely Thamshavn, which is associated with Silicon production, and the other at Rana, which is associated with the production of alloys of Silicon metal such as Ferrosilicon.

