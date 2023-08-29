Fish Farming Market Outlook 2023: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast by 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fish Farming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the fish farming market. The global fish farming market size reached US$ 292.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 401.75 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during 2023-2028.

Fish Farming Market Overview:

Fish farming, or aquaculture, refers to raising fish in controlled environments such as ponds, tanks, or cages, serving as an alternative to traditional fishing. This helps enabling controlled production of fish for commercial or recreational purposes. It is characterized by the selective stocking of fish species, provision of appropriate feed, disease prevention and control measures, and harvesting of fish at the desired size and weight. The main purpose of fish farming is to create ideal conditions for fish growth by managing water quality, feeding, disease prevention, and minimizing environmental impact by using sustainable practices.

Fish Farming Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the shifting dietary preferences of the consumers leading to an increased demand for animal proteins, such as fish. In line with this, the augmenting demand for more stable and consistent availability of fish due to the shortage caused by overfishing is creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Moreover, continual technological advancements in aquaculture technology, including enhanced breeding techniques, water quality management systems, and better disease control measures are providing an impetus to the market. In addition to this, the implementation of supportive policies, financial incentives, and regulations encouraging the growth of the fish farming industry by the government is creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include an enhanced focus on marine ecosystem conservation, implementation of traceability and certification tests by manufacturers and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Alpha Group

Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (Austevoll Seafood ASA)

Mowi ASA

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd.

Tassal Group

Nireus Aquaculture S.A.

Environment Insights:

Marine Water

Fresh Water

Brackish Water

Fish Type Insights:

Salmon

Milkfish

Tuna

Tilapia

Catfish

Sea Bass

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

