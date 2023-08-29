Flexible Packaging Market Report 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global flexible packaging market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the flexible packaging market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 130.6 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 167.2 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 4.1% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is flexible packaging?

Flexible packaging represents packages made of easily yielding and flexible materials that can be conveniently molded into various shapes. They are produced using the highest qualities of film, aluminum foil, paper, etc. Flexible packaging materials offer a comprehensive range of protective characteristics. They can acquire the shape of a pouch, bag, liner, etc., provide efficient resistance to extreme temperatures, and act as an efficient moisture-resistant sealant. As a result, flexible packaging products find extensive applications, across numerous sectors, including food and beverage (F&B), pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, e-commerce, etc.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the flexible packaging industry?

The elevating product adoption in the F&B segment to pack ready-to-eat food items and other products that are often transferred from freezer to microwave to enhance their shelf-life, offer adequate heat and moisture barrier and ensure ease of use is primarily driving the flexible packaging market. In line with this, the increasing use of the packaging solution to pack meat, poultry, and seafood items, to improve sustainability, food safety, transparency, and reduction in food waste is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the rising focus among leading manufacturers to develop sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging products, on account of the escalating concerns about the adverse impact of biodegradable polymers used for flexible packaging, is also positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the growing usage of flexible plastic packaging by the e-commerce segment, owing to its durable, waterproof, lightweight, and recyclable properties, is further stimulating the market growth. Additionally, the inflating demand for household essentials and medical items and the development of novel packaging products, such as compostable films, bag-in-box, collapsible pouches, etc., are anticipated to augment the flexible packaging market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type

Printed Rollstock

Preformed Bags and Pouches

Others

Breakup by Raw Material

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium Foil

Cellulose

Breakup by Printing Technology

Flexography

Rotogravure

Digital

Others

Breakup by Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR)

Bemis Company

Berry Global

Mondi (LON: MNDI)

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE)

Aluflexpack novi

Bak Ambalaj Sanayi

Constantia Flexibles

Clondalkin Group

Danaflex

DS Smith (LON: SMDS)

Glenroy

Huhtamäki (HEL: HUH1V)

Printpack and ProAmpac.

