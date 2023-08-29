Floor Grinding Machine Market Size, Share, Business Growth & Report 2023-2028

Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Overview 2023-2028

A floor grinding machine is a versatile tool that aids in the process of smoothing and finishing surfaces or removing materials. It comes in various sizes and power capacities, allowing them to handle different floor sizes and surface conditions. It uses a rotating motion to remove uneven surfaces, coatings, adhesives, and imperfections, resulting in a smooth and even floor finish. It is also equipped with efficient dust collection systems, minimizing airborne dust during the grinding process and ensuring a cleaner work environment. It offers adjustable settings for speed, pressure, and grinding angles, enabling users to tailor the process to specific floor materials and conditions.

The global floor grinding machine market size reached US$ 269.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 331.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during 2023-2028.

Global Floor Grinding Machine Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for floor grinding machines as they reduce the time and effort required for surface preparation, restoration, and polishing, ensuring projects are completed on schedule, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising emphasis on the refurbishment and maintenance of existing structures is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for aesthetically pleasing and high-quality flooring in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing integration of advanced features, such as automated leveling systems, dust-free technology, and remote-control functionality, to improve the functionality of floor grinding machines is supporting the growth of the market.

Global Floor Grinding Machine Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Achilli S.r.l, Bartell Global Inc., Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co.Ltd, HTC Group, Husqvarna AB, Klindex Srl, Levetec, Linax Co. Ltd., National Flooring Equipment, ROLL GmbH, Scanmaskin Sverige AB and Tyrolit Group.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, head type, mode of operation, application and end user.

Head Type Insights:

One and Two Head

Three and Four Head

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the floor grinding machine market based on the head type. This includes one and two head, three and four head, and others. According to the report, three and four head represented the largest segment.

Mode of Operation Insights:

Remotely Controlled Grinders

Manually Operated Grinders

Handheld Grinders

A detailed breakup and analysis of the floor grinding machine market based on the mode of operation has also been provided in the report. This includes remotely controlled grinders, manually operated grinders, and handheld grinders.

Application Insights:

Marble and Granite

Concrete

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the floor grinding machine market based on the application. This includes marble and granite, concrete, and others. According to the report, concrete represented the largest segment.

End User Insights:

Residential

Non-Residential

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the floor grinding machine market based on the end user. This includes residential and non-residential. According to the report, residential represented the largest segment.

Regional Insights:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

