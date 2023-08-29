Food Stabilizer Market Size, Share Analysis, Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

Global Food Stabilizer Market Overview 2023-2028

A food stabilizer is an additive that is used to enhance the texture, appearance, and overall quality of various food products. It is generally derived from natural sources, which interact with food components to create a homogenous and consistent product. It acts as binding agents, emulsifiers, thickeners, and gelling agents that assists in maintaining the stability and consistency of food products by preventing separation, settling, or undesired changes in physical attributes during processing, storage, and transportation. Besides this, it benefits in extending the shelf life and improving the sensory properties of a product.

The global food stabilizer market size reached US$ 6.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during 2023-2028.

Global Food Stabilizer Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for convenience and processed food products among the masses across the globe represents one of the major factors strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of food stabilizers to maintain the texture and appearance of food products is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing preference for stabilizers that are derived from plant-based sources and are free from artificial additives and allergens is positively influencing the market. In line with this, the rising utilization of food stabilizers in ready-to-eat (RTE) meals to maintain food quality over an extended period is impelling the growth of the market.

Global Food Stabilizer Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are: Advanced Food Systems Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Inc., Cargill Incorporated., Chemelco International B.V., Crest Foods Co. Inc., Glanbia plc, Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nexira, Palsgaard A/S and Tate & Lyle PLC.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, source, function and application.

Breakup by Source:

Plant

Seaweed

Microbial

Animal

Synthetic

Breakup by Function:

Texturizing

Stabilizing

Moisture Retention

Others

Breakup by Application:

Dairy and Dairy Products

Confectionery Products

Convenience Foods

Bakery Products

Meat and Poultry Products

Beverages

Sauces and Dressings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

