Foreign Exchange Market 2023-2028, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Foreign Exchange Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global foreign exchange market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the foreign exchange market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 753.2 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 1143.2 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 7% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is foreign exchange?

Foreign exchange (FX) involves an exchange of the currency of one country with another at specific exchange rates. It enables investors to invest in the market through banks, commercial companies, investors, and investment management firms. It offers international liquidity and provides traders flexibility as FX operates all the time. It also provides low transaction costs and a wide variety of trading options compared to other markets. It is suitable for beginners who want to invest in the FX market as it provides transparency in transactions. As a result, it is utilized by individuals, retailers, corporate institutes, and government agencies around the world.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/foreign-exchange-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the foreign exchange industry?

Presently, the increasing demand for FX for convenient use of foreign currency, along with the rising international transactions, represents one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, rapid digitalization and high-speed internet facilities across the globe are propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of travelers visiting abroad for different purposes and the growing international business expansion around the world is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Furthermore, a wide availability of online platforms with enhanced security mechanisms for trading across the globe is strengthening the growth of the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Counterparty:

Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions

Non-financial Customers

Breakup by Instruments:

Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS AG

Standard Chartered PLC

State Street Corporation

XTX Markets Limited

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1976&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Other Reports

https://my.mamul.am/am/post/1027633

https://rollbol.com/blogs/1681821/Vehicle-Anti-Theft-System-Market-Growth-2023-2028-Industry-Size

https://www.gift-me.net/blogs/66068/Vehicle-Anti-Theft-System-Market-Trends-2023-Growth-Share-Size

https://yietnam.com/read-blog/82282_vehicle-anti-theft-system-market-2023-2028-share-size-growth-top-companies-and-f.html

https://degentevakana.com/blogs/view/279773/data-center-cooling-market-report-2023-2028-size-share-industry-analys

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/